Tayshia Adams Set to Host the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted (EXCLUSIVE)

Tayshia Adams is set to host the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, Variety has learned exclusively. The show will take place live at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, June 5, at 10 p.m. ET.

Adams, who made her television debut on “The Bachelor” franchise in 2019 on Colton Underwood’s season, went on to become the Season 16 star of “The Bachelorette.” She then stepped behind-the-scenes, co-hosting seasons 17 and 18 of the dating show alongside former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe.

This year, the “MTV Movie & TV Awards” and the Unscripted show will air back-to-back and simulcast across BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nick at Nite, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1. The MTV Movie & TV Awards will also simulcast on The CW.

Before the “Unscripted” awards, Vanessa Hudgens will host the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. The “Tick, Tick…Boom!” star previously hosted the “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time” special in 2020.

This year, the “MTV Movie & TV Awards” top nominees include “Spider-Man: No Way Home” with seven nods, “Euphoria” with six and “The Batman” with four. They’ve also introduced two new categories with best song and here for the hookup.

For the “Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted,” the top nominated shows are “RuPaul’s Drag Race” with four and “Selling Sunset” and “Summer House” with three nods each. The show’s new honors include best reality return, best music documentary, best reality romance and best reality star.

MTV’s Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf and Den Of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski serve as executive producers on both the “MTV Movie & TV Awards” and “Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted.” Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are executives in charge of production, with Lisa Lauricella serving as the music talent executive.

Last year’s main show was hosted by Leslie Jones followed by Nikki Glaser, who hosted the inaugural “Unscripted” show. Both took place at the Hollywood Palladium.