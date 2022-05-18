Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Tulsa King’ With Sylvester Stallone Sets Paramount+ Premiere Date

Paramount+ announced that “Tulsa King,” Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming series starring Sylvester Stallone, will premiere on Nov. 13 with two episodes. All remaining episodes will become available for streaming weekly on Sundays.

Additionally, Paramount Network will air a sneak peek at the premiere on Nov. 13 after the Season 5 premiere of Sheridan’s “Yellowstone.” Episode 2 will also air on Paramount Network after the Nov. 20 episode of “Yellowstone.”

“Tulsa King” follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone) just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet. The series also stars Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, A.C. Peterson and Garrett Hedlund.

Sheridan serves as creator and executive producer alongside Stallone, showrunner Terence Winter, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter and Braden Aftergood. The series is currently in production in Oklahoma City, Okla. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios produce.

In the cover story of the April 20 issue of Variety, Sheridan said that he came up with the idea for “Tulsa King,” wrote the pilot and got Stallone onboard in about one week.

“I was talking with a producer, and it’s COVID,” he says. “Everyone’s kind of going stir-crazy. He was asking me about ideas. I said, ‘Look, all you need, in my opinion, to have an interesting TV show is take a really fascinating character and drop them in a world that we don’t know anything about.’”