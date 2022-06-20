Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Tulsa King’ Paramount+ Series Casts Dana Delany (EXCLUSIVE)

Dana Delany has joined the cast of “Tulsa King” opposite Sylvester Stallone at Paramount+, Variety has learned exclusively.

Stallone leads the series, with other cast members including Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, A.C. Peterson, and Garrett Hedlund.

The show follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone), just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a crew from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

Delany will play Margaret, an affluent and influential equestrian and owner of a sprawling horse farm and animal preserve. She is a formidable presence and a trustee of the Annie Oakley Society.

Delany is a five-time Emmy Award nominee and a two-time Emmy winner. She won the award for best actress in a drama series for her role as Army nurse Colleen McMurphy in ABC’s “China Beach” in 1989, winning in the same category for the same show two years later. She was most recently nominated for her guest role in the CBS series “Family Law.” Delany’s other TV credits include “Body of Proof,” “Desperate Housewives,” “Hand of God,” and “The American Guest.” She has also provided the voice of Lois Lane in several animated DC productions.

She is repped by UTA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

“Tulsa King” is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios along with 101 Studios. Sheridan co-created the series with Terrence Winter, with both executive producing along with Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter, and Braden Aftergood.

The series will debut on Nov. 13 with two episodes on Paramount+. The first episode will air after the Season 5 premiere of “Yellowstone” on Paramount Network on Nov. 13, with episode 2 to air after “Yellowstone” on Nov. 20 as well.