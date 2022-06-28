Taylor Sheridan Takes Over as Showrunner on Paramount+ CIA Drama Series ‘Lioness’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Taylor Sheridan is stepping in as showrunner on his Paramount+ series “Lioness,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Thomas Brady (“NOS4A2,” “Hell on Wheels”) was originally attached as showrunner and was present throughout the show’s writers’ room. But once the writers’ room wrapped, sources say creative differences led to the producers and Brady agreeing to part ways amicably. Production on the show is slated to begin in September.

Sheridan created “Lioness” under his expansive overall deal with Paramount. The show stars Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira. It is based on a real CIA program in which women were trained to infiltrate terrorist and criminal networks.

“Lioness” will follow Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), described as a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine, who is recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within. Saldaña will play Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives.

In addition to creating and showrunning “Lioness,” Sheridan is also an executive producer on the show. Saldaña executive produces in addition to starring. Sheridan’s frequent collaborators David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and David Hutkin will also executive produce, with Nicole Kidman set to executive produce via Blossom Films. Geyer Kosinski and Jill Wagner also executive produce. “Lioness” is produced by 101 Studios and MTV Entertainment Studios.

“Lioness” is one of many shows Sheridan has in the works. In addition to new seasons of his hit Paramount Network show “Yellowstone” and returning Paramount+ show “Mayor of Kingstown,” he has the new “Yellowstone” prequel “1923” starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. There is also “Tulsa King” starring Sylvester Stallone dropping in November. Elsewhere, there is “Land Man” starring Billy Bob Thornton and a Bass Reeves series starring David Oyelowo.