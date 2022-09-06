Taylor Sheridan CIA Drama Series ‘Lioness’ Adds Three to Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming CIA drama series “Lioness” at Paramount+ has added three new actors to its cast, Variety has learned exclusively.

James Jordan, LaMonica Garrett, and Dave Annable have all joined the show. All three have previously worked with Sheridan — Jordan and Annable on the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” and Garrett in the “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883.” Jordan also appeared in “1883” as well as Sheridan’s Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown” and in his features “Wind River” and “Those Who Wish Me Dead.”

The three join previously announced cast members Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira.

The series is based on a real-life CIA program. Per the official logline, the show “follows Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within. Saldaña plays Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives.”

Jordan and Garrett will play Two Cups and Tucker respectively, who are described as “experienced CIA Special Activities Division operatives on Joe’s team.” Annable will play Neil, “Joe’s husband and the father of their two daughters.”

In addition to his work with Sheridan, Jordan’s other credits include shows like “Veronica Mars” and “True Blood” as well as films like “Destroyer” and “Seberg.” He is repped by Artist & Representatives and Jamie Freed.

Garrett’s other recent TV credits include “The Terminal List,” “Delilah,” “Designated Survivor,” and the CW Arrowverse shows “Batwoman,” “Supergirl,” “The Flash,” “Arrow” and “Legends of Tomorrow.” He is also known for his performances in Michael Bay’s “The Last Ship,” “Sons of Anarchy” and “The Hotwives of Las Vegas.” He is repped by APA, The Coronel Group, and Felker Toczek.

Annable currently recurs on the CW series “Walker.” He also co-starred in the limited series “What/If,” starring Renée Zellweger, and was a guest star on an episode of “This Is Us”. He has also appeared on shows such as “Brothers and Sisters, “Heartbeat,” “Red Band Society,” “666 Park Avenue” and the TV movies “Final Vision” and “No Sleep ‘Til Christmas” in which he co-starred with his wife Odette. He is repped by UTA and Sue Leibman/Barking Dog Entertainment.

Sheridan created “Lioness” and also serves as executive producer. Variety exclusively reported in June that he was taking over as showrunner as well. Saldaña executive produces in addition to starring. Nicole Kidman of Blossom Films also executive produces along with David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone, and John Hillcoat. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios produce.

(Pictured, from left to right: James Jordan, LaMonica Garrett, Dave Annable)