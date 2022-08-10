Tatiana Maslany to Star in AMC’s ‘Invitation to a Bonfire’

Tatiana Maslany has been cast in “Invitation to a Bonfire,” AMC’s upcoming series from Rachel Caris Love inspired by the co-dependent marriage of Vladimir and Vera Nabokov. She will also executive produce the project, which is set to debut in 2023.

Maslany’s casting was announced during AMC’s presentation at the 2022 Television Critics Association summer press tour. She joins previously announced cast members Freya Mavor, Pilou Asbæk and Ngozi Anyanwu.

Based on the novel by Adrienne Celt and set at an all-girls boarding school in the 1930s, “Invitation to a Bonfire” follows Zoya (Mavor), a young Russian immigrant and groundskeeper, who is drawn into a lethal love triangle with the school’s newest faculty member Leo (Asbæk) — an enigmatic novelist — and the bewitching Vera (Maslany), who is Leo’s wife, his editor and his everything. Season 1 will run for six episodes.

Maslany is best known for starring in several roles in the science fiction series “Orphan Black.” Her other prominent credits include HBO’s “Perry Mason” and Joey Klein’s film “The Other Half.” Up next, she plays the title role in Disney+’s “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.” She is repped by CAA, The Characters Agency, Alexander Artists, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox.

“Tatiana is a singular talent who we’ve wanted to bring back to the AMC Networks family since her iconic and career-defining performance in ‘Orphan Black,’” said Dan McDermott, AMC Networks’ president of entertainment and AMC Studios. “We’re thrilled to have her join ‘Invitation to a Bonfire’s’ talented cast and watch her bring to life the wild flame that is Vera Orlov, both on-screen and behind-the-scenes as an executive producer.”

Love serves as creator and showrunner. She and Maslany executive produce alongside Robin Schwartz and Kyle Laursen, with Carolyn Daucher producing.