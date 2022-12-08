Taron Egerton Drama Series ‘Firebug’ Greenlit at Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has given a series order to “Firebug,” a drama series starring Taron Egerton and created by Dennis Lehane.

“Firebug” will follow a troubled detective and an enigmatic arson investigator (Egerton) as they pursue the trails of two serial arsonists. Though fictionalized, the series is inspired by some of the true events presented in Truth Media’s “Firebug” podcast, which was hosted by Kary Antholis.

The project hails from Apple Studios and is developed, written and executive produced by Lehane. Other executive producers include Egerton and Richard Plepler through Eden Productions, which is under a multi-year deal at Apple TV+; Bradley Thomas and Dan Friedkin through Imperative Entertainment; Antholis for Crime Story Media; and Marc Smerling for Truth Podcasting Corp.

