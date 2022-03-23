Taraji P. Henson’s TPH Entertainment Inks Overall Deal With BET Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

Taraji P. Henson’s TPH Entertainment has signed a new overall deal with BET Studios.

Under the new pact, Henson and TPH Entertainment will partner with the studio venture, which supplies content to Paramount Plus, Showtime, CBS, Nickelodeon, BET Plus and BET, as well as select third-party platforms. Launched in September 2021, BET Studios was designed to supply the increased demand for premium content from leading and rising Black creators.

“BET has always been the foundation of my fanbase and a huge supporter of me throughout my career,” Henson stated, announcing the partnership. “BET Studios understands and perfectly aligns with my vision of why I founded TPH Entertainment, to increase opportunities and create content that will challenge audiences and inspire new perspectives. I am so excited to join them and for the incredible content we will create together. This partnership will be for the culture.”

The Academy Award, Emmy-nominated, and Golden Globe-winning actor, writer, director and producer launched TPH Entertainment in fall 2020 with producing partner Christine Conley.

Henson’s breakout performance in the critically-acclaimed film “Hustle & Flow” earned her and the cast a Screen Actors Guild nomination, as well as the BET Award for best actress, leading to a slew of celebrated film and television roles, including “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” “Hidden Figures” and “Person of Interest.” In 2020, Henson wrapped her run as Cookie Lyon in Fox’s hit musical drama “Empire,” for which she earned three Emmy nominations, a Golden Globe Award, a Critics Choice Award and three BET Awards. Henson is currently in production on Blitz Bazawule’s “The Color Purple,” where she will star as Shug Avery.

It was recently announced that Henson will star in Alessandro Camon’s “Time Alone” and produce under the TPH banner. The production company slate of projects includes Henson’s feature directorial debut “Two-Faced” with Bron Entertainment and “Sorcerority,” a co-production with Effie T. Brown’s Game Changer Films and Gabrielle Union’s I’ll Have Another Productions.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Taraji and TPH Entertainment to BET Studios’ growing portfolio of top Black creators and industry leaders. Taraji is immensely important to both the industry overall and our community; as such she will contribute her profound insights and expertise to amplify BET Studios’ diverse array of content offerings,” stated BET Chief Executive Officer Scott Mills.

“While Taraji continues to excite, inspire, and dismantle barriers as an award-winning actress, her creation of TPH Entertainment as a vehicle to champion underrepresented storytellers whose voices are integral to the media and social landscapes is in perfect alignment with our mission for BET Studios,” Mills continued. “Taraji is a valued member of the BET family, and we look forward to our collaboration reaching new heights.”

Henson is represented by CAA, M88, The Lede Company and Johnson, Shapiro, Slewitt & Kole.