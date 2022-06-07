Chicken Soup for the Soul Sets Tara Lipinski Wedding Talk Show, Crackle’s ‘Inside the Black Box’ Season 2 (EXCLUSIVE)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Studios has picked up two new shows, including a new wedding talk show hosted by Olympic figure skater Tara Lipinski, and renewed Joe Morton’s Crackle series “Inside the Black Box” for a second season, Variety has learned exclusively.

Created in collaboration with wedding-centric media company Love Stories TV, Lipinski’s series is titled “Wedding Talk” and includes event planner José Rolón and wedding designer Jove Meyer as her co-hosts. Chicken Soup for the Soul Studios, the production arm of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, has also picked up “World’s Best Wedding,” another Love Stories TV-backed reality show that follows couples from different cultures, background and orientations as they tie the knot.

“Inside the Black Box,” which debuted its first season on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s streamer Crackle, is hosted by “Scandal” alum Joe Morton and Tracey Moore and centers on the experiences of artists of color.

While “Inside the Black Box” Season 2 will launch directly on Crackle, “Wedding Talk” and “World’s Best Wedding” will first air on the Chicken Soup for the Soul AVOD platform and then debut on Crackle later in Q4 and 2023.

“We have a solid lineup of programming coming from Chicken Soup for the Soul Studios that includes three avant-garde series, each with its own original and compelling story that gives viewers drama, love, laughter and possibly even a good cry,” Chicken Soup for the Soul TV Group’s chief executive officer David Ellender said.

See full descriptions for each of these new and renewed Chicken Soup for the Soul Studios series below.

“World’s Best Wedding”

Love to see how the world celebrates love? Premiering June 1, watch as couples from different cultures, backgrounds and orientations see their dream nuptials brought to life in some of the most stunningly beautiful, jaw-dropping wedding destinations across the globe. Airing on the Chicken Soup for the Soul streaming service, the series will have 40, 30-minute episodes that spur the romantic spirit in everyone and inspire the imagination with what’s possible when you say “I do.”

“Wedding Talk”

What truly makes a wedding day momentous? Join co-hosts Olympic gold medalist and commentator Tara Lipinski, New York’s famed event planner José Rolón and renowned wedding designer Jove Meyer in examining what’s hot and what’s not in today’s weddings. The series will include footage from Love Stories TV as the trio dishes on the destinations, décor and – of course – the dresses. They will share inspirational ideas for viewers to create their own dream day if they open their minds to all the possibilities. Premiering in October, this expert trio isn’t about dragging the newlyweds down the aisle; instead, this is a celebration of a couple’s ceremony.

“Inside the Black Box” Season 2

Hosts Joe Morton and Tracey Moore explore the experiences of artists of color in this A-list packed series, which returns for Season 2 in Q4 of 2022 on Crackle. Production will start in July 2022 in New York City.