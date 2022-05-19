Tanya Saracho to Develop Half-Hour Drama ‘Lovesong’ at Starz

Starz announced the development of “Lovesong,” a half-hour drama series created, written and executive produced by “Vida” creator Tanya Saracho.

The series will follow two Mexican American childhood friends living in London as they become entangled in a torturous love triangle with the same captivating singer-songwriter — a love story born out of betrayal and paid for with the cost of friendship. Steeped in the East London music scene, the series embarks on a cinematic contemplation of love, sex, identity, purpose and the price of happiness. Johnny Flynn will serve as composer.

The news comes ahead of Saracho’s participation in a panel about allyship and representation in Starz’s #TakeTheLead Summit.

“We are beyond thrilled to partner with Tanya to bring her bold and tantalizing love story to life,” said Kathryn Busby, president of original programming at Starz. “Throughout her career and from ‘Vida’ to ‘Lovesong’ on Starz, her dedication to Latine representation embodies the spirit of #TakeTheLead.”

“This story is very much a child of the pandemic, born from those times when we were yearning for love stories to soothe the soul and light the way through the dark times,” Saracho said. “This is also when the light of Johnny Flynn’s music found me and lit the way into the story. While I spent five months in London, Johnny was generous enough to lead me through his lived experience of the East London music scene, which now comprises the world of ‘Lovesong.’ It’s wonderful to be coming home to Starz to conceive of my new story of love, a place that truly nurtured and supported me while I crafted the love story of the two Hernandez sisters in ‘Vida,’ and I couldn’t be happier to return to bring this new narrative to life.”

Saracho executive produces through her overall deal with UCP along with co-executive producer Christine Dávila under her production banner Ojalá Productions. Flynn will also co-executive produce.

“Lovesong” will be produced by UCP and Lionsgate Television for Starz. Senior vice president of original programming Kathryn Tyus-Adair will oversee for Starz while directors of development Liz Wile and Ebonie Hicklin oversee for UCP. Executive vice president and head of scripted development Scott Herbst and senior vice president Jocelyn Sabo oversee for Lionsgate Television.