‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ Trailer: Samantha Morton, Olivia Munn and Terry Crews Enter a Dying World

AMC has dropped the trailer for its upcoming “Walking Dead” anthology spinoff series “Tales of the Walking Dead.”

The new show, which is set to premiere Aug. 14 at 9 p.m. on AMC and AMC+, will consist of six hourlong standalone episodes that are “focused on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse,” per the cable channel. “The stakes are high in each story, pushing new, indelible characters with relentless, life-threatening choices and situations as we get to see the apocalypse through different eyes, discovering more worlds, mythos, and mysteries of the Walking Dead.”

“Tales of the Walking Dead” stars Olivia Munn, Samantha Morton, Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Anthony Edwards, Poppy Liu, Jillian Bell, Loan Chabanol, Embeth Davidtz, Jessie T. Usher, Daniella Pineda and Danny Ramirez.

AMC debuted the trailer for “Tales of the Walking Dead” on Thursday at the show’s first-ever Comic-Con panel in Hall H of the San Diego Convention Center. Moderated by Chris Hardwick, the panel featured stars Crews, Morton and Ramirez, as well as “Walking Dead” universe chief creative officer Scott M. Gimple, “Tales of the Walking Dead” showrunner and executive producer Channing Powell, and director and executive producer Michael Satrazemis.

That panel took place just ahead of the one for “Tales of the Walking Dead” parent series, “The Walking Dead,” which will air the last eight episodes of its 11th and final season this fall on AMC. During the panel, Powell discussed the subtle ways in which the spinoff is connected to “The Walking Dead.”

“These are one-offs. They’re little movies. You’ll be caught up the moment you come in,” Powell said.

“Tales” is one of multiple “Walking Dead” franchise projects AMC is working on as it wraps up the OG show, including “Isle of the Walking Dead” starring Lauren Cohan’s Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan, and the Norman Reedus-led Daryl spinoff (which was originally set as a Carol and Daryl spinoff prior to the exit of “Walking Dead” star Melissa McBride.)

Watch the full trailer below.