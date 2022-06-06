‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ Gets Release Date, First Look Images (TV News Roundup)

The new episodic anthology series “Tales of the Walking Dead” will premiere Sunday, August 14 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+, with the first two episodes streaming that same night on AMC+. Subsequent episodes will stream one week early, beginning Sunday, August 21.

The newest addition to “The Walking Dead” universe, “Tales of the Walking Dead” consists of six original hour-long episodes featuring both new and returning characters within the zombie apocalypse. Through the new series, fans will get to see the world of the walkers through new eyes and discover more worlds, mythos and mysteries of “The Walking Dead.”

“Tales of the Walking Dead” stars Olivia Munn, Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Anthony Edwards, Poppy Liu, Jillian Bell, Loan Chabanol, Embeth Davidtz, Jessie T. Usher, Daniella Pineda, Danny Ramirez and “The Walking Dead” alum Samantha Morton.

Haifaa al-Mansour, Deborah Kampmeier and Ron Underwood will each direct one episode with series producer Michael Satrazemis, who previously has worked on “The Walking Dead” and “Fear the Walking Dead,“ set to direct three episodes.

Produced by AMC Studios, “Tales of the Walking Dead” is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of the Walking Dead Universe and showrunner Channing Powell, who has been a writer and producer on “The Walking Dead” and “Fear the Walking Dead.”

Also in today’s TV news:

TRAILERS

Maya Rudolph becomes tabloid fodder in the trailer for the new Apple TV+ series “Loot.” The new workplace comedy stars and is executive produced by Rudolph. From creators Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard, the 10-episode series will premiere on June 24 with the first three episodes exclusively on Apple TV+. One new episode will follow weekly every Friday. The ensemble cast is rounded out by Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Ron Funches, Nat Faxon and Joel Kim Booster. Adam Scott is also seen in the trailer playing a supporting role. The series follows Rudolph’s Uber-wealthy Molly Novak as she embarks on a journey of self-discovery after her husband cheats on her. Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens executive produce alongside Rudolph through their Animal Pictures banner. Dave Becky of 3 Arts also serves as executive producer. The series is produced for Apple by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Watch the full trailer below.

The Roku Channel dropped the trailer for Season 2 of “Chrissy’s Court,” Chrissy Teigen’s series where she stars as judge and her mother, Pepper Thai, joins her as the bailiff. Per Roku, “The plaintiffs, defendants, and disputes are real – with Chrissy’s decisions over these small claims cases final and binding.” Season 2 of the series premiere on June 17. Watch the full trailer below.

BET+ released the trailer for “Martin: The Reunion,” which will see the cast of “Martin” reunited almost 30 years after the series first premiered. The special includes interviews with Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II, all of whom starred in the original series, and will also include special musical performances, behind-the-scenes commentary and surprise guest appearances. The special is hosted by comedian Affion Crockett. Watch the full trailer below.

PREMIERE DATES

Ovation TV will air a 30-minute documentary special about Cheech Marin’s extensive art collection on June 15 at 11 p.m. ET. Viewers will see his collection as Marin joins forces with the Riverside Art Museum and the City of Riverside to open The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture of the Riverside Art Museum on June 18. The museum will house hundreds of artworks that Marin is donating, and will also feature a cultural center to teach the community about the Chicano art form. Ovation TV will also air the world premiere of Cheech Marin’s Chicano Art Tour on June 15 at 11 p.m. ET. The documentary special features interviews with Marin, Frank Romero and artists Sonia Romero, the de la Torre brothers, Wayne Alaniz Healy and Margaret Garcia.

AWARDS

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced today that director, writer and producer Ava DuVernay will receive the 2022 International Emmy Founders Award at the 50th International Emmy Awards Gala on November 21 in New York City. DuVernay is an Academy Award nominee and winner of the Emmy, BAFTA and Peabody Awards. Her directorial work includes the historical drama “Selma,” the miniseries “When They See Us,” the criminal justice documentary “13th” and Disney’s “A Wrinkle in Time,” which saw her become the highest grossing Black woman director in American box office history.

EXECS

New York-based studio and streaming network FilmRise announced that Cristina Guggino has been appointed director of unscripted production, a new position in which Guggino will oversee development of unscripted and documentary series, unscripted co-productions and original commissioning. The announcement was made by Max Einhorn, SVP of acquisitions co-productions, to whom Guggino will report directly. Guggino comes to FilmRise from Weinberger Media, where she was most recently the executive in charge of development.

Gayani Wanigaratne and Steve Ezell have been promoted to senior vice presidents of development and current at Bunim/Murray Productions, while Michael Driscoll and Nicholette Dixon have been promoted to vice presidents of development. In addition, Monique Berduo and Nikki Cameron have joined the company as directors of development while Lauryn McCollum has joined as a development associate.

Sae Whan Song has been appointed vice president of content, animation, at VIZ Media. Song joins from Crunchyroll, where he built the streamer’s rights management team and helped produce more than 75 originals for the company. He began his career in the licensing team of Toei Animation. In his new role, he will lead content acquisition and strategy for co-production strategy for Viz.