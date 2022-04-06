‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ Crew Member Hospitalized After On-Set Boat Accident

A “Tales of the Walking Dead” crew member was taken to a hospital after an accident on set, Variety has confirmed.

The accident occurred on Monday night after filming had wrapped for the day. It involved a riverboat and a plank connecting the boat to the pier. The crew member fell into the water and was taken to a hospital via ambulance, but she is in stable condition. A marine safety crew was present when the incident occurred and is currently investigating what happened.

Production on the series was suspended on Tuesday and resumed again on Wednesday morning.

“Tales of the Walking Dead” is a six-episode episodic anthology series that will feature both new and established characters from “The Walking Dead” universe. It’s slated to debut this summer on AMC and AMC Plus. The show was first announced as being in development in September 2020 and ordered to series in October 2021.

The cast includes Anthony Edwards, Jillian Bell, Terry Crews, Daniella Pineda, Parker Posey and Poppy Liu. Samantha Morton, who plays Alpha on “The Walking Dead,” will reprise her role in the spinoff series. Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of “The Walking Dead” universe, will executive produce the show, along with showrunner Channing Powell. Haifaa al-Mansour, Deborah Kampmeier and Tara Nicole Weyr will each direct one episode, with Michael Satrazemis directing the other three.

Last month, Norman Reedus, star of the main “Walking Dead” series, suffered a concussion on set while filming the 11th and final season of the AMC show. He was said to be recovering well after the accident, and on March 30 the show wrapped filming.