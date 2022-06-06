T.M. Logan’s ‘The Holiday’ Adaptation Debuts Trailer, Spectrum Release Date (EXCLUSIVE)

The adaptation of T.M. Logan’s novel “The Holiday” has an exclusive trailer and a U.S. release date as it announces a raft of sales.

The four-part limited drama – about “a dream family vacation that quickly turns into a nightmare” – will bow on Spectrum in the U.S. on June 20.

It stars Jill Halfpenny (“Humans”), Owen McDonnell (“Killing Eve”), Lara McDonnel (“Belfast”), and Aidan McArdle (“The Trial of Christine Keeler”). Rounding out the cast are Siobhan Hewlett (“Sherlock”), Liv Mjönes (“Hostage”), Andrew Macklin (“Doctor Who”), Cat Simmons (“Killing Eve”), Milly McCann (“Herself”), Aidan McCann (“Red Rock”) and newcomer Shaun O’Callaghan Wade.

“The Holiday,” which was shot in Malta, tells the story of a family who set off on an idyllic break, joined by some old friends. Things quickly begin to unravel, however, when Kate (Halfpenny) realizes her husband is having an affair with one of the them. “Tensions run high and fingers of suspicion are pointed everywhere as the group comes to terms with what is happening and the layers of lies are uncovered,” reads the logline.

The series is directed by Laura Way (“Red Rock”) and written by Michael Crompton. Julie Ryan produces.

Projector Pictures, Clapperboard Studios, and Night Train Media produce the series in association with All3Media International.

Commissioned by Sebastian Cardwell, in collaboration with Rachel Gesua and Trevor Eve from Projector Pictures, Mike Benson from Clapperboard Studio, Herbert Kloiber and Olifia Pahl from Night Train Media and Dave Clarke from NENT Studios U.K.

The series was distributed globally by All3Media International and acquired by Disney for The Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg. Viaplay picked it up for Denmark, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, Greenland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Sweden, BBC Studios for Australia and TVNZ has taken the series in New Zealand.

Check out the trailer below: