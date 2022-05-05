Sylvester Stallone Paramount+ Series ‘Tulsa King’ Casts A.C. Peterson (EXCLUSIVE)

The upcoming Paramount+ drama series “Tulsa King” has added A.C. Peterson to its cast, Variety has learned exclusively.

Sylvester Stallone will lead the series, with Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza and Jay Will also starring. The series hails from creator and executive producer Taylor Sheridan with Terrence Winter showrunning and executive producing.

“Tulsa King” follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone) just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, OK. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

Peterson will appear as Pete “The Rock” Invernizzi, Chickie’s (Lombaradozzi) ailing father. Peterson’s past TV credits include “Superman & Lois,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “The X-Files, “Frontier.” He has also been in features like “Molly’s Game,” “The Samaritan,” “Shooter,” and “Defendor.”

He is repped by David Ritchie at Ambition in Toronto.

Sheridan and Winter executive producer “Tulsa King” along with Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin Allen Coulter and Braden Aftergood. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios. Production is currently underway. The show falls under Sheridan’s expansive overall deal with MTV Entertainment Studios.

In a previous interview with Variety, Sheridan described how he came up with the idea for the show, wrote the pilot in two days, sent it to Stallone, got him onboard the next day, and sold the show to Paramount, all within a week.