Syfy Orders Drama Series ‘The Ark’ From Dean Devlin

Syfy has picked up the drama series “The Ark” from “Independence Day” and “Stargate” scribe Dean Devlin.

The series takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. The first of these missions on a spacecraft known as Ark One encounters a catastrophic event causing massive destruction and loss of life. With more than a year left to go before reaching their target planet, a lack of life-sustaining supplies and loss of leadership, the remaining crew must become the best versions of themselves to stay on course and survive.

Syfy has ordered 12 episodes. Devlin is writing the series, with he and Jonathan Glassner serving as co-showrunners and executive producers. Glassner previously developed “Stargate” into the hit series “Stargate SG-1.” The pair also worked together on the fantasy series “The Outpost” as executive producers.

“I’m so excited to have the opportunity to partner with Syfy again and can’t think of a better collaborator than Jonathan Glassner to bring this series to life,” Devlin said.

Devlin executive produces via Electric Entertainment along with Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson. Jonathan English of Balkanic Media will also produce. Production will begin in Serbia in March at PFI Studios. Electric Entertainment’s international sales division is selling all international rights.

“‘The Ark’ is a perfect fit for Syfy audiences and we know fans will gravitate to this heart-racing story from Dean Devlin, one of the most accomplished and respected sci-fi writers working today,” said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBCU Entertainment and Streaming. “With the recent success of both ‘Resident Alien’ and ‘Chucky,’ the network is home to several of the most creative storytellers working in all of television.”