Syfy Announces New Lineup Including Returns of “Resident Alien” and “Chucky” (TV News Roundup)

Timed to the network’s 30th anniversary, Syfy has announced a new crop of programs including two new scripted original series, an original film and returning shows. New series include “Reginald the Vampire” and “The Ark,” while back for more are “Chucky,” “Resident Alien” and “SurrealEstate.”

“Reginald the Vampire,” a dramedy based on Johnny B. Truant’s “Fat Vampire” book series, stars MCU veteran Jacob Batalon as Reginald Andres. Andres tumbles into a world populated by beautiful, fit and vain vampires as an unlikely hero who will have to navigate numerous obstacles along the way, from forbidden love to bullying to a vampire chieftain who wants him dead. Fortunately, Andres discovers he has a few unrecognized powers of his own. The series also stars Mandela Van Peebles and Em Haine. It is produced by Great Pacific Media, Modern Story Company, December Films and Cineflix Studios and executive produced by Harley Peyton, Jeremiah Chechik, Todd Berger, Lindsay Macadam, Brett Burlock and Peter Emerson.

“The Ark” is a space-set survival drama from writer Dean Devlin that takes place 100 years in the future. In this world, planetary colonization missions have become a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. The first of these missions, set aboard a spacecraft known as Ark One, encounters a catastrophic event causing massive destruction. With more than a year left before reaching their target planet, a lack of life-sustaining supplies and loss of leadership, the remaining crew must adapt and persevere to stay on course and survive. The series stars Christie Burke, Richard Fleeshman, Reece Ritchie, Stacey Read and Ryan Adams. Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner are co-showrunners and executive producers alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Jonathan English of Balkanic Media and Steve Lee serve as producers.

The new Syfy original film “Bring It On: Cheer or Die” follows a cheer squad on Halloween at a secret practice they organized at a nearby abandoned school. The night takes a turn, though, when their teammates start disappearing one by one. The film is written by Rebekah McKendry and Dana Schwartz from a story by Alyson Fouse. It is executive produced by Armyan Bernstein and Charlie Lyons from Beacon partners, and Griff Furst acts as producer. Tony Gonzalez of the “Bring it On” franchise co-produces the film alongside C. Eve Stewart. Tony Gonzalez also returns as choreographer.

Finally, the network announced that “Resident Alien” and “Chucky” will return with new episodes later this year. “Chucky,” which is executive produced by Don Mancini, will be simulcast on USA Network for its second consecutive season. Additionally, the paranormal drama series “SurrealEstate” will return with its second season in 2023.

Also in today’s TV news:

DEALS

New York-based studio and streaming network FilmRise is teaming up with Lorne Michaels to stream TV episodes featuring comedy scketches from his Above Average library. FilmRise will distribute the newly formatted series to digital platforms, its AVOD app and FAST channels. FilmRise will initially release two season worth of content this July, featuring comedy sketches from talent such as Paul Rudd, Tina Fey, Ellen DeGeneres, Amy Poehler and Andy Samberg. The deal was negotiated by FilmRise global content acquisitions VP Jonitha Keymoore and Marc Lieberman, president of Above Average.

STREAMING

YouTube TV announced the launch of its Spanish Plan and Spanish Plus, two tiered options for viewers interested in subscribing to the platform’s Spanish-language content, from telenovelas to live sports from Univision, Pantaya and Telemundo. The Spanish Plan will be available for $34.99 a month, for viewers looking exclusively for Spanish language content to view on over 28 channels. Existing YouTube TV Base Plan members can pay $14.99 for the Spanish Plus add-on, which provides access to more than 25 additional channels.