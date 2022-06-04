Sydney Sweeney Doesn’t Think Her ‘The White Lotus’ Character Was Actually Reading Those Books

One of the key character traits of snotty college duo Olivia (Sydney Sweeney) and Paula (Brittany O’Grady) on HBO’s “The White Lotus” is their choice of poolside reading material. They’re skimming through Nietzsche and Freud when not casting side eye and throwing withering commentary about the people around them.

Later, they also pick up Frantz Fanon, Camille Paglia and Aimé Césaire. But Sweeney, speaking Saturday at the ATX TV Festival in Austin, revealed something more about that character: She believes it’s all an act. “Oh, she was not actually reading any of these books,” Sweeney told moderator Danielle Turchiano.

Sweeney said that that at the very least she was excited to read those books on set — only to learn they were props. “They were blank!” she said. The overall series experience, especially the show’s heavy dose of humor, was a delight for the actor. ““Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett are two of the funniest people I’ve ever met and I hope to work with them again,” she said.

As for the end of “The White Lotus,” Sweeney appreciated seeing a glimmer of humanity in Olivia, which she said “felt that was a good closing for me, she has a little bit in there, there might be hope for her. I hope she and Paula can continue to be friends.”

There are more loose ends, obviously, in “Euphoria” as that show continues. “Cassie got on my nerves sometimes” but being an actor means going to places you wouldn’t go yourself, she said.

Does Cassie need to make amends on Euphoria? “I enjoy going crazy. So I kind of hope she’s still a little crazy. For Cassie, she needs to make amends.” And although she may be too far gone, Sweeney added that in the end, “I hope one day she loves herself.” For now, Sweeney said she’ll continue to enjoy the character’s “craziness.”

Sweeney said she grew up confident with her education and being the smartest person in the room, but not so much with social situations. That has improved these days, although social media has proven to be a double-edged sword.

“I have a love/hate relationship with social media,” she said. “I did not grow up with it. I don’t think I had an Instagram until I was 16. I grew up in a beautiful area of the northwest on a lake, so when I came to L.A., people’s values were so vastly different from where I grew up, and having to learn how important social media is, especially in this industry, it’s been a learning curve.”

Sweeney said she “used to lose out on projects because I didn’t have as many followers as somebody else. This is when I just started.”

Asked about her family’s reaction to “Euphoria” and its rather shocking moments, Sweeney admitted it has been a journey. She had actually booked a Netflix project when the “Euphoria” script came her way, but after speaking to series creator Sam Levinson, “I started crying ont he phone because of how beautiful and important this character was going to be to me, and I knew I had to take it.”

She told her mother not to tell her grandmother to watch — but nonetheless, her father and grandparents started watching “Euphoria” together.

“They did not make it far,” she said. “My father is scarred now. I told him he can watch ‘White Lotus’!”