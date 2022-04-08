‘S.W.A.T.’ Renewed By CBS for a Sixth Season

For fans of CBS’ “S.W.A.T.,” star Shemar Moore said it best: “Aaaayyeeeee!!!!” For all the homies, fans, n baby girls, “SWAT” is returning for a sixth season.

Aaaayyeeeee!!!! Homies, Fans, n Baby Girls!!!!! You heard it here first!!!! @swatcbs is renewed for SEASON 6 !!!!!! Another year of Kicking Ass coming your way 🔥🔥🔥 … ROLL SWAT BABY 💯 https://t.co/YlJJZ2MiHJ — Shemar Moore (@shemarmoore) April 9, 2022

“From our whole CAST, CREW, & PRODUCTION TEAM, Thank you to all of our @swatcbs FANS!!! We couldn’t do this without you,” he wrote in a follow-up Twitter post. CBS also shared a message for the show’s viewers:

You heard it from @shemarmoore and the whole team: let’s roll #SWAT on season 6! 💥 Congratulations all 🎉 pic.twitter.com/gcd42MLFH2 — CBS (@CBS) April 9, 2022

“S.W.A.T.” concludes its Season 5 run with a finale on Sunday, May 22, at 10 p.m. ET. The show joins already renewed CBS dramas “NCIS,” “NCIS: Hawai’i,” “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “CSI: Vegas” as being picked up for next season. On the comedy side, CBS has already renewed “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “Ghosts,” “The Neighborhood” and “Young Sheldon.”

The most recent live plus seven ratings for “S.W.A.T.,” for the show’s March 27 episode, shows the series attracting 5.5 million viewers.

Inspired by the television series and the feature film, “S.W.A.T.” stars Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, a former Marine and S.W.A.T. sergeant, tasked to run a specialized tactical unit. Notes the show’s logline: “Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson strives to bridge the divide between his two worlds. However, Hondo is forced to question his professional identity when he is demoted from Squad Leader after going public to expose racial corruption within the LAPD.”

The series also stars Alex Russell (as Jim Street), Jay Harrington (as David “Deacon” Kay), Lina Esco (as Christina “Chris” Alonso), Kenny Johnson (as Dominique Luca), David Lim (as Victor Tan) and Patrick St. Esprit (as Commander Robert Hicks).

Sony Pictures Television is the studio behind “S.W.A.T.,” in association with CBS Studios. Executive producers are Shawn Ryan, Justin Lin, Neal Moritz, Marney Hochman, Pavun Shetty, Billy Gierhart, Andy Dettman and Paul Bernard.