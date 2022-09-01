‘Swagger’ Adds Vinessa Shaw to Season 2 Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

Vinessa Shaw has signed on to join Apple TV+’s “Swagger” for Season 2, Variety has learned.

Inspired by NBA champion Kevin Durant’s experiences as a kid, the sports drama takes viewers deep inside in the world of elite youth basketball clubs and follows the lives of the players, their families and coaches and “the game within the game.” Outside of the gym, the show offers a glimpse into what it’s like to grow up in America. The series is created by Reggie Rock Bythewood.

Shaw joins the series playing Diane, the Chairwoman of the Cedar Cove Prep School Board and also the mother of one of the school’s basketball players who is very invested in her son’s performance on the court.

O’Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Shinelle Azoroh, Quvenzhané Wallis, Caleel Harris, Tristan Mack Wilds, Tessa Ferrer, James Bingham, Solomon Irama, Ozie Nzeribe and Jason Rivera are reprising their roles for the second season.

Shaw’s other credits include “12 Mighty Orphans” alongside Luke Wilson and Martin Sheen, and IFC’s “We Need to Do Something.” The actor also appeared in Showtime’s “Ray Donovan” and in A&E’s “Those Who Kill.”

Apple TV+ first announced the Season 2 renewal in June.

“I’m excited to share more of the beautifully complicated lives of these incredible characters,” said Bythewood, who serves as creator, showrunner, director and executive producer. “In season two, they will search and discover what it means to be a champion on and off the court, and the basketball playing will continue to be groundbreaking. We are grateful to Apple TV+ for the platform.”

Bythewood executive produces along with Durant, Brian Grazer, Rich Kleiman, Francie Calfo, Tony Hernandez, Kristen Zolner and Joy Kecken. The series is produced by Boardroom, Imagine Television Studios, CBS Studios and Undisputed Cinema.

Shaw is repped by Buchwald.



