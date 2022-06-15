‘Swagger’ Renewed for Season 2 at Apple

“Swagger” has been renewed for Season 2 at Apple.

The first season debuted on Apple back in October 2021. O’Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Shinelle Azoroh, Quvenzhané Wallis, Caleel Harris, Tristan Mack Wilds, Tessa Ferrer, James Bingham, Solomon Irama, Ozie Nzeribe and Jason Rivera are all set to return for the second season.

“I’m excited to share more of the beautifully complicated lives of these incredible characters,” said creator, showrunner, director and executive producer Reggie Rock Bythewood. “In season two, they will search and discover what it means to be a champion on and off the court, and the basketball playing will continue to be groundbreaking. We are grateful to Apple TV+ for the platform.”

“Swagger” is inspired by NBA star Kevin Durant’s experience in the world of youth basketball. The show delves into the elite world of youth basketball clubs from the perspective of players, coaches, and their families.

Bythewood executive produces along with Durant, Brian Grazer, Rich Kleiman, Francie Calfo, Tony Hernandez, Kristen Zolner and Joy Kecken. The series is produced by Boardroom, Imagine Television Studios, CBS Studios and Undisputed Cinema.

The show received mostly positive reviews from critics upon its initial release. In his review for Variety, Daniel D’Addario wrote:

“‘Swagger’ is direct and clear when it comes to what it wants to communicate about the pressures facing its ensemble. It’s also fairly blunt about what will get them through: Unity and the sublimation of star talent to a greater endeavor. It’s a message we’ve heard before, but this show’s clarity of purpose suggest it’ll reach, and be a balm for, an audience of young sports fans seeking to know what, beyond talent, makes a Durant.”