‘Suspicion’ Trailer: Uma Thurman Stars in Apple TV Plus’ Thriller Series

Apple TV Plus released a trailer for “Suspicion,” an eight-episode limited series starring Uma Thurman, premiering on Feb. 4.

Thurman plays a high-profile CEO living in New York City, where her son is taken by four mysterious, masked kidnappers at a hotel. As the FBI and the U.K.’s National Crime Agency set their eyes on four seemingly ordinary British citizens staying at the hotel, they scramble to prove their innocence — but not everyone can be trusted.

In the trailer, the four British visitors struggle to provide alibis, finding themselves in a trans-Atlantic game of cat and mouse.

Starring alongside Thurman are Kunal Nayyar (“The Big Bang Theory”), Noah Emmerich (“The Americans”), Georgina Campbell (“Black Mirror”), Elizabeth Henstridge (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”), Tom Rhys-Harries (“White Lines”), Elyes Gabel (“Scorpion”) and Angel Coulby (“Dancing on the Edge”).

Based on the Israeli series “False Flag,” “Suspicion” is led by showrunner and executive producer Rob Williams. Chris Long directs and executive produces with Howard Burch for Keshet Productions, Avi Nir for Keshet Media Group and Anna Winger. Darin McLeod produces.

The first two episodes will drop on Feb. 4, with one episode releasing each following Friday.

In October, Variety reported that Thurman had also been cast as Huffington Post co-founder Arianna Huffington in the Showtime series “Super Pumped,” which tracks the rise of Uber. Beth Schacter and “Billions” creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien serve as showrunners on the anthology series, which also stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kyle Chandler, Kerry Bishé and Jon Bass in its first season.

Watch the trailer for “Suspicion” below.