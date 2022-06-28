NBC Orders Prehistoric Series ‘Surviving Earth’

NBC has ordered eight episodes of “Surviving Earth,” an unscripted series about how life not only survived during the cataclysmic events of the prehistoric era, but thrived. The series aims to find what lessons can be learned from past mass extinctions.

“Surviving Earth” is co-produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio and UK indie production company Loud Minds. Each hour-long episode will use digital technology to visualize prehistoric landscapes and events including meteor falls, eruptions of supervolcanoes, boiling seas and moving land.

“This epic event series promises to be unlike anything we’ve seen before, with state-of-the-art technology recreating an immersive view of prehistoric Earth,” said Rod Aissa, executive vice president of unscripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “With a project of this magnitude, we’re in excellent hands with Universal Television Alternative Studio and Loud Minds on board bringing it to life.”

“This documentary series brings to life the rich history of our planet to shed light on its future,” said Toby Gorman, president of Universal Television Alternative Studio. “It’s a thrill to tap into the latest technology while diving into Earth’s prehistoric past alongside our partners at Loud Minds. We’re excited to bring this unparalleled project to NBC.”

“In an age when there is so much concern about our changing climate, if we want to know our future we have to understand our past,” added Tim Haines, creative director of Loud Minds. “We’re delighted to bring to NBC this spectacular story that celebrates the power of life on our ever-changing Earth.”