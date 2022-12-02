‘Surface’ Renewed for Season 2 at Apple

“Surface” has been renewed for Season 2 at Apple.

The first season of the series, which stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw and hails from creator Veronica West, debuted back in July. The first season was set in San Francisco, while Season 2 will take place in London.

“I am thrilled to continue this journey and dive deeper into the tension and mystery of ‘Surface’ with with this brilliant team,” said Mbatha-Raw. “I love playing Sophie and I can’t wait for fans and new audiences to join us as she enters the dangerous new world of her past in season two. As an actor and executive producer, it’s incredibly meaningful to be bringing this story home to London.”

Mbatha-Raw plays Sophie in the series, described as “a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss, believed to be a result of a suicide attempt.” The cast for Season 1 also included Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Stephan James, Ari Graynor, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, François Arnaud, and Millie Brady.

Per the official logline for Season 2, the new episodes “will find Sophie rediscovering the unfinished relationships that have haunted her memories – as she finds out where she really came from, and what made her the flawed person she was. But the mess she left behind in San Francisco will catch up with her, as Sophie discovers once and for all, you can never outrun your past.”

“This is really a brand new chapter set in a whole new world – I can’t wait for people to see how the show evolves as we explore an emboldened, fearless Sophie in season two,” said West. “It’s been such a pleasure working with Gugu, Apple and the team at Hello Sunshine and a real privilege to continue the journey!”

West serves as executive producer and showrunner on “Surface,” with Mbatha-Raw executive producing in addition to starring. Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter of Hello Sunshine also executive produce. Sam Miller directed four episodes of Season 1 including the pilot. Kevin Sullivan, Jennifer Morrison, and Tucker Gates also directed episodes in Season 1. Apple Studios and Hello Sunshine produce.