Psychological Thriller Series ‘Surface’ Starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw Gets Release Date on Apple TV+ (TV News Roundup)

“Surface,” the new eight-episode psychological thriller series starring “The Morning Show” alum Gugu Mbatha-Raw, will premiere globally with the first three episodes on Friday, July 29 on Apple TV+. New episodes will air weekly every Friday after the premiere.

The series follows Mbatha-Raw’s character of Sophie after a traumatic head injury has left her with extreme memory loss. Set in San Francisco, Sophie embarks on a quest to put the pieces of her life back together with the help of her husband and friends. Things turn sour, though, as she begins to question whether or not the truth she is told is really the truth she has lived. Through twists and turns and an unexpected love triangle, “Surface” is a story of self-discovery and a philosophical exploration of free will.

Rounding out the cast of the series is Oliver Jackson-Cohen (“The Haunting of Hill House”), Stephan James (“If Beale Street Could Talk”), Ari Graynor (“I’m Dying Up Here”), Marianne Jean-Baptiste (“Secrets & Lies”), François Arnaud (“I Killed My Mother”) and Millie Brady (“Pride and Prejudice and Zombies”).

The series is produced by Apple Studios and Hello Sunshine, and Veronica West serves as creator, writer and executive producer. Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter executive produce for Hello Sunshine. Sam Miller, who directed four episodes of the series, also serves as executive producer. Kevin Sullivan, Jennifer Morrison and Tucker Gates also directed episodes.

“Surface” joins a string of high-profile projects between Apple TV+ and Hello Sunshine, including the limited series “The Last Thing He Told Me,” executive produced by and starring Jennifer Garner. Also stemming from the partnership is the Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice Award-winning series “The Morning Show,” which will return for its third season on the streamer later this year.

Also in today’s TV news:

TRAILERS

The full-length trailer for “Irma Vep,” a new HBO limited series, has been released. Olivier Assayas writes and directs the series, which is a remake of his acclaimed 1996 film of the same name. Alicia Vikander stars as Mira, an American film star who accepts a role in a remake of the silent French film “Les Vampires,” and begins to find her understanding of reality break down. The cast also includes Vincent Macaigne, Jeanne Balibar, Devon Ross, Lars Eidinger, Vincent Lacoste, Nora Hamzawi, Adria Arjona, Carrie Brownstein, Tom Sturridge, Byron Bowers, Fala Chen, Hippolyte Girardot, Alex Descas and Antoine Reinartz. Assayas and Vikander executive produce the series with Sylvie Barthet, Daniel Delume, Ravi Nandan, Hallie Sekoff, Kevin Turen, Stuart Manashil, Sam Levinson and Ashley Levinson. “Irma Vep” premieres June 6 and runs for eight episodes. Watch the full trailer below.

The official trailer for the sixth and final season of TNT crime drama “Animal Kingdom” has been released. Based on the 2010 Australian film and developed by Jonathan Lisco, the series follows Joshua “J” Cody (Finn Cole), a teenage boy who moves in with his extended family after the death of his mother and becomes embroiled in their criminal operations. Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary and Leila George also star in the series, which is produced for TNT by Warner Bros. Television.

DEALS

Production company Blue Ant Studios, a Blue Ant Media company, announced a first-look deal and creative partnership with executive producer Tony Tackaberry (“Ca$h Cab,” “The Murder List”). Tackaberry and his new production company Station 6 Productions will partner with Blue Ant to develop and produce unscripted series, documentaries and other projects. Tackaberry was previously CEO of Lion Television US.

PREMIERE DATES

The CW announced summer 2022 premiere dates for more new and returning scripted and alternative series. Australian comedy-drama series “Bump” will make its U.S. debut on Aug. 11 at 8 p.m. ET. New historical drama series “Leonardo” will premiere on Aug. 16 at 8 p.m. ET. That will be immediately followed at 9 p.m. by the Season 2 premiere of financial conspiracy thriller “Devils,” which moved back its premiere date from the previously announced June 30. Satirical British reality competition series “Killer Camp” returns on Aug. 5 at 8 p.m., followed by an original episode of Dynasty at 9 p.m.

CASTINGS

Eileen Davidson and Christopher Sean will reprise their “Days of Our Lives” roles in Chapter 2 of the Peacock spinoff “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.” Davidson portrays Kristen DiMera, while Sean portrays Paul Narita. In addition to Davidson and Sean, Peacock also announced that Loretta Devine, Vince Van Patten, Tanner Stine, Abigail Klein, Colton Little and Victoria Grace would join the cast of the series. Part 2, which consists of five episodes, will begin airing daily July 11.

Adam Ray, Darren Lipari and Will Peltz have been cast in Hulu’s upcoming limited series, “Welcome to Chippendales.” Ray will play the role of Larry, a tuxedo-wearing, roller-skating emcee at the club. Meanwhile, Lipari is set to portray Bobby, a jovial and well-meaning bartender, while Peltz will play the heartthrob Derek. The series follows Somen “Steve” Banerjee, played by Kumail Nanjiani, as he begins the popular male revue known as Chippendales.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Suzy Feldman has been promoted to executive vice president of worldwide TV marketing within Lionsgate, the studio announced Thursday. Feldman joined the company in 2015 and was previously the senior vice president in the same branch. In the new role, Feldman will continue to oversee Lionsgate content marketing for the television division, working closely with the global programming, production and sales teams. Feldman reports to Kevin Beggs, chair of the Lionsgate television group; Sandra Stern, president of Lionsgate television group; and Jim Packer, president of worldwide television and digital distribution.