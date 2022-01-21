‘Supernatural’ Re-Watch Podcast Gets Launch Date; ‘Central Park’ Season 2 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

A re-watch podcast for popular fantasy-drama series “Supernatural,” titled “Supernatural Then and Now,” is set to launch Jan. 24.

Hosted by Richard Speight, Jr. and Rob Benedict (who played the angel Gabriel and God in the series), “Supernatural Then and Now” will feature behind-the-scenes stories with cast, crew and producers of “Supernatural” — from favorite memories on set to conversations about mythology in the writers’ room.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support the fans of ‘Supernatural’ have given us over the years. We’re excited to be a part of this special gift to the fans that will arrive just in time for [one of the series’ protagonists] Dean Winchester’s birthday on January 24th,” said Speight, who also served as a director for the series. “Supernatural” ran for 15 seasons between 2005 and 2020, first on The WB, and then on The CW. “With 327 episodes, there’s a lot to untangle and so many stories to tell.”

The first two episodes of “Supernatural Then and Now,” which both debut Jan. 24, will feature series leads Jensen Ackles (Dean) and Jared Padalecki (Sam). Following episodes will be released weekly on Mondays.

The podcast will be written by Jessica Mason, author of “The Binge Watcher’s Guide to Supernatural: An Unofficial Companion,” and is produced from Story Mill Media.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

PROGRAMMING

Season 2 of “Central Park” will return for a second run of eight episodes this March. The Apple TV Plus animated musical series, created by Loren Bouchard, Nora Smith and Josh Gad, will debut three new episodes on March 4, followed by one episode weekly every Friday through April 8. The voice cast, led by Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Digs, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess and Stanley Tucci, will return. New guest stars for this upcoming season include Aparna Nancherla, Billy Porter, Catherine O’Hara, Ellie Kemper and Naomi Ekperigin. Apple TV Plus also released a first look at the upcoming episodes. Watch below.

EXECUTIVES

Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics announced on Friday that Wendy Gardner had been promoted to vice president of communications for the Adult Swim and Turner Classic Movies brands. In this role, Gardner will be responsible for communications strategies, brand messaging with international partners and more. Most recently, Gardner served as senior director of communications for Adult Swim and TCM.

LATE NIGHT

Gwyneth Paltrow, Maddie Ziegler and Sean Donnelly will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Friday, while Denzel Washington, Hunter Schafer and Twenty One Pilots will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will feature Elvis Costello.