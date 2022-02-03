‘Supernatural’ and ‘Walker’ Prequels, ‘Gotham Knights’ Get CW Pilot Orders

The “Supernatural” prequel “The Wincesters,” the “Walker” prequel “Walker: Independence,” and the DC series “Gotham Knights” have all landed pilot orders at The CW.

In addition, the broadcaster has given six additional scripts for their “Zorro” project. Further details on that project can be found below.

“The Winchesters” was first reported as being in development back in June 2021. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), the show is the untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world.

Robbie Thompson will serve as writer and executive producer on the pilot, with Thompson previously having been a writer and co-executive producer on the original show. Jensen and Danneel Ackles will executive produce via Chaos Machine, which has an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television. WBTV and CBS Studios will co-produce.

The move to continue telling stories in the world of “Supernatural” is no surprise, given that the original show aired for 15 seasons, wrapping up its run in 2020. Spinoffs have been attempted in the past but none made it to series.

Meanwhile, Ackles’ “Supernatural” co-star Jared Padalecki will executive produce “Walker: Independence,” with Padalecki currently starring in the title role on “Walker” for The CW.

The prequel is set in the late 1800s and follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt’s journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams.

“Walker: Independence” was first reported as being in development in December 2021. Anna Fricke, who developed “Walker” and serves as an executive producer on that series, co-wrote the story for “Independence” with fellow “Walker” executive producer Seamus Fahey, with Fahey writing the teleplay. Both are also executive producers on the prequel, with Fricke executive producing under her Pursued by a Bear banner. Padalecki executive produces along with Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore of Rideback and Laura Terry of Pursued By a Bear. CBS Studios will produce.

“Gotham Knights” was also reported as being in the works in December. The story begins in the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder. His rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights.

The project hails from “Batwoman” writers Natalie Abrams, James Stoteraux, and Chad Fiveash. Stoteraux and Fiveash are executive producers on “Gotham Knights,” with Abrams co-executive producing. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden of Berlanti Productions will also executive produce. Danny Cannon will direct and executive produce the pilot. Warner Bros. Television is the studio.

“Gotham Knights” is based on the characters created for DC by Bob Kane and Bill Finger. It is not a spinoff of “Batwoman,” nor is it tied to the upcoming “Gotham Knights” video game.

With regards to “Zorro,” the new take on the iconic character was reported as being in development at The CW in January. The new version follows a young Latinx woman seeking vengeance for her father’s murder who joins a secret society and adopts the outlaw persona of Zorro.

Sean Tretta, Robert Rodriguez, and Rebecca Rodriguez serve as writers and executive producers, with Rebecca set to direct should the project advance. Ben Silverman, Rodney Ferrell, and Howard T. Owens of Propagate also executive produce along with Geoff Clark, Eric Bromberg, John Gertz of Zorro Property Inc, and Jay Weisleder. CBS Studios will produce.