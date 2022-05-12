‘Supernatural’ Prequel ‘The Winchesters,’ ‘Walker: Independence,’ ‘Gotham Knights’ Ordered at CW

The CW has ordered the “Supernatural” prequel “The Winchesters,” the “Walker” prequel “Walker: Independence,” and “Gotham Knights” to series.

The three shows were the only pilots The CW had ordered this year. All three one-hour dramas feature a connection to “Supernatural.” Jensen Ackles narrates and executive produces “The Winchesters,” Jared Padalecki executive produces “Walker: Independence,” and “Gotham Knights” stars Misha Collins as Harvey Dent. “Gotham Knights” is also a new DC series for The CW after the network recently canceled “Batwoman,” “Legends of Tomorrow,” and “Naomi.”

In “Gotham Knights,” In the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his rebellious adopted son (Oscar Morgan) forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights.

In addition to Morgan and Collins, the cast includes Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson, Anna Lore, and Rahart Adams. Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, and Natalie Abrams co-wrote the series. Fiveash and Stoteraux executive produce with Abrams co-executive producing. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden executive produce via Berlanti Productions. Warner Bros. Television is the studio. The show is based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger.

“The Winchesters” takes place before the birth of Sam and Dean. The series delves into how the boys parents, John (Drake Rodger) and Mary (Meg Donnelly), met each other and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world.

Robbie Thompson writes and executive produces, with Jensen Ackles and Daneel Ackles also executive producing. Glen Winter directed and executive produced the pilot. The Ackles are executive producing via Chaos Machine Productions. Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios produce. Chaos Machine is under an overall deal with WBTV.

“Walker: Independence” is set in the late 1800s. It follows Abby Walker (Katherine McNamara), an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins (Matt Barr), a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt’s journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams.

Seamus Fahey wrote the teleplay and co-wrote the story with Anna Fricke. Both executive produce, with Fricke executive producing under her Pursued by a Bear banner. Padalecki executive produces along with Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore of Rideback as well as Laura Terry of Pursued by a Bear. Larry Tend directed the pilot and executive produces. CBS Studios produces.