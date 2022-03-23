‘Supernatural’ Alum Misha Collins to Play Harvey Dent in The CW’s ‘Gotham Knights’ Pilot

“Supernatural” alum Misha Collins, who played the trench-coat-wearing angel Castiel on the long-running CW series, has been cast on the network’s “Gotham Knights” pilot, Variety has learned.

Collins will play District Attorney Harvey Dent in the project, which is based on DC Comics characters. In DC canon, Dent is known for later turning into the Batman villain Two-Face.

Per the official description for the “Gotham Knights” character, “Dashing, with a swagger, Harvey Dent is Gotham’s charismatic, hard-charging District Attorney. With a rigid sense of right and wrong, Harvey’s idealism and single-minded quest for justice will ironically and tragically transform him into one of Gotham’s most feared supervillains, Two-Face.”

“I’ve asked if my version of the character could be wearing a beige trench coat over the grey suit,” Collins tweeted Wednesday, along with a picture of a Harvey Dent/Two-Face figurine. “(I’m just not sure I’ll be comfortable in front of a camera without one.) #newTVgig #GothamKnights.”

Written by Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams, the CW drama pilot — which is notably not a spinoff of the CW’s “Batwoman” or based on the upcoming release from Warner Bros. Games.– takes place in the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, as his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the “Gotham Knights.”

Fiveash and Stoteraux executive produce, with Abrams set as a co-executive producer. Danny Cannon is directing the pilot and also executive produces. Other EPs include Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden

“Gotham Knights,” which is based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, hails from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

See Collins’ tweet about the casting below.