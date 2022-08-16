‘Superman & Lois’ Recasting Jonathan Kent as Jordan Elsass Exits Series

Jordan Elsass will not be returning for the third season of “Superman & Lois.” In a statement released on Tuesday evening, Warner Bros. Television cited “personal reasons” in its explanation for why the actor would not reprise his role as Jonathan Kent, which will now be recast.

“Jordan Elsass has notified the Studio that he will not be returning to ‘Superman & Lois’ for Season 3 due to personal reasons,” Warner Bros. Television said in a statement on Tuesday evening. “The role of Jonathan Kent will be recast.”

No exact details regarding Elsass’ departure from the series were given by the network. However, the actor’s exit is not a result of a workplace-related issue, according to sources close to the production.

“Superman & Lois” follows the titular Man of Steel (Tyler Hoechlin), the celebrated journalist Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) and their two teenage sons, Jordan Kent (Alexander Garfin) and Jonathan Kent. The series takes place in the CW’s “Arrowverse” of content, a universe of DC Comics characters that began with its superhero series “Arrow” and includes shows like “The Flash,” “Supergirl” and “Legends of Tomorrow.”

News of Elsass’ exit comes exactly six weeks after the series aired its Season 2 finale. Insiders state that production on the third season is set to begin in Vancouver in the near-future, though Elsass had not been able to reach the location by deadline.

“Superman & Lois” comes from Berlanti Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television. Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing serve as executive producers along with Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns.