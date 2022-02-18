‘Supergirl’ Alum Melissa Benoist Nears Deal to Star in ‘Girls on the Bus’ Series at HBO Max

Melissa Benoist could soon be returning to the Berlanti-verse.

Variety has confirmed with sources that Benoist is in talks to star in the series “The Girls on the Bus” at HBO Max, which is executive produced by Greg Berlanti. Berlanti previously executive produced The CW series “Supergirl,” which starred Benoist in the title role.

Reps for HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television declined to comment.

It was announced on Thursday that “The Girls on the Bus” has received a straight-to-series order at HBO Max after previously having been set up at The CW and Netflix. The series is inspired by a chapter in Amy Chozick’s book “Chasing Hillary.” The show is described as a comedic character-driven drama that chronicles four female journalists who follow every move of a parade of flawed presidential candidates, while finding friendship, love, and scandal along the way.

Benoist starred on “Supergirl” throughout the show’s six-season run on CW. It ended after over 120 episodes in 2021. Benoist also played the character across multiple other DC shows at The CW in crossover events. She is also known for her role on the Fox musical series “Glee,” on which she played Marley Rose. Her feature credits include “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot,” “Whiplash,” “Danny Collins,” and “Patriots Day.”

She is repped by UTA, Anonymous Content, and Frankfurt Kurnit.

Julie Plec and Chozick are writing and executive producing “The Girls on the Bus.” Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden are executive producers through Berlanti Productions. Warner Bros. Television will produce, with Berlanti Productions currently under an overall deal at the studio.