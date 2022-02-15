‘Super Pumped’ Renewed for Season 2 at Showtime, New Season to Focus on Facebook

The business anthology series “Super Pumped” has been renewed for Season 2 at Showtime.

The news was announced as part of the ViacomCBS investor day presentation. Each season of the show will focus on a different major story from the world of business. The first season, which focuses on the rise of Uber, will debut on Showtime on Feb. 27. It is based on the Mike Isaac book “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber.”

The second season will be based on Isaac’s upcoming book about and its transition from startup to social media powerhouse. It will focus the relationship at the center of that metamorphosis, between Sheryl Sandberg and Mark Zuckerberg, and the world-changing forces unleashed, intentionally and unintentionally, as a result.

“Super Pumped” hails from writers Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and Beth Shacter, the team behind the network’s hit series “Billions.” All three also serve as executive producers and co-showrunners on “Super Pumped.” Paul Schiff is also an executive producer, as are Stephen Schiff and Allyce Ozarski. The series falls under Koppelman and Levien’s overall deal with Showtime.

Season 1 of “Super Pumped” stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kyle Chandler, and Uma Thurman. The season pivots on Travis Kalanick (Gordon-Levitt), Uber’s hard-charging CEO who was ultimately ousted in a boardroom coup, and his sometimes tumultuous relationship with his mentor Bill Gurley (Chandler), the plainspoken, brilliant Texan venture capitalist who bets his sterling reputation on Uber’s success and then has to live with the consequences. Thurman stars as Arianna Huffington, the savvy businesswoman and co-founder of The Huffington Post, who was an Uber board member.

The cast for Season 1 also includes Elisabeth Shue, Kerry Bishé, Jon Bass, Bridget Gao Hollitt, Babak Tafti. An entirely new cast will be assembled for Season 2.