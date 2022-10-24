‘Parish’ Co-Creator Sunu Gonera Out From AMC Series Following ‘Serious Allegations’

Sunu Gonera, co-creator and executive producer of AMC’s upcoming series “Parish,” has been removed from the project following an internal investigation into “very serious allegations” against him.

“We recently became aware of some very serious allegations against an individual working on this production, who was immediately suspended and then terminated at the conclusion of an internal investigation,” AMC told Variety in a statement.

Deadline reported on Monday afternoon that “according to multiple sources, the allegation was of sexual assault over an incident that occurred in late September at an off-set apartment outside of production hours.”

More to come…