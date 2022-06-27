‘The View’ Co-Host Sunny Hostin: ‘I Don’t Believe in Abortion’ or ‘Any Exception,’ Even Incest

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin shocked her fellow panelists during the June 27 episode when she said she does not believe in abortions or “any exception” to abortion, including incest. Hostin and her fellow “The View” co-hosts spent a majority of the hour discussing the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. While Hostin is pro-life, she was against the Supreme Court justices being able to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“The court is basically saying it’s time to welcome all this new life yet we can shoot them with our newly available, completely unrestricted guns. That conflict, it was sort of shocking to me,” Hostin said. “It’s unbelievable that precedent doesn’t seem to matter anymore.”

Hostin later said, “I don’t believe in abortion, at any time. I don’t believe in any exception to it.”

When co-host Sarah Haines asked, “Even incest?,” Hostin answered, “No, I don’t. I don’t.”

“That’s considered very radical for many people, and it’s because I’m Catholic and that’s my faith,” Hostin added. “And, you know, the justices — there are six Catholics on the bench, and there will be two Protestants because the newest justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson, is Protestant and there will be one person of Jewish faith. And so this has always been a very difficult discussion for me, but what is not difficult for me is the fact that this is an activist Supreme Court and they should not be deciding the law based on their faith. And even though I agree with Alito on the sanctity of life…but the fact that he clearly is using his religion and wielding it is pretty terrible.”

Watch “The View” hosts discuss more about Roe v. Wade in the video below.