Sundance Now Orders Two More Originals, Including Thomasin McKenzie-Led ‘Totally, Completely Fine’

AMC Networks’ Sundance Now has commissioned “Totally, Completely Fine” and “Sanctuary” as two new titles joining the streaming platform’s 2023 slate of original projects.

Written, created and executive produced by Gretel Vella, “Totally, Completely Fine” explores the complexities of grief, the power of friendship, and the ways our sadness can unite us. Inspired by true events,the six-part dark comedy follows 20-something Vivian Cunningham (Thomasin McKenzie), whose life is a mess but nevertheless winds up tasked with helping people who come too close to the edge as she endures her own comedic catastrophes like accidentally burning down her brother’s vegan food truck with a bacon-flavored vape.

Devon Terrell (“Rap Sh!t”), Brandon McLelland (“The Other Guy”), Rowan Witt (“Book of Mormon” – Original Australian Cast), Contessa Treffone (“Doctor Doctor”), James Sweeny (“Total Control”), Max Crean (“Mystic”) and Brigid Zengeni (“The Good Liar”) join the JoJo Rabbit star among the cast.

Keir Wilkins and Emme Hoy are attached as writers. Nat Lindwall will executive produce alongside Vella and producer Alice Willison.

Meanwhile, “Sanctuary” is based on the novel by V.V. James and details the story of a small fictional town UK town of the same name, where daily life is shaken by murder accusations after its local golden boy is discovered dead from an unexplained accident. The events incite a modern-day witch hunt as the townspeople unload their paranoia and suspicion on Sanctuary’s resident witch and her daughter in this fantasy mystery series.

Elaine Cassidy (“A Discovery of Witches”) leads the series as Sarah Fenn alongside Hazel Doupe (“Smother”) as Harper Fenn. Stephanie Levi-John (“The Spanish Princess”) as DCI Maggie Knight and Amy De Bhrún (“Line of Duty”) as Abigail Whithall round out the cast.

James will serve as an executive producer as well as Debra Hayward, Alison Owen, Alison Carpenter, Karen Richards, Debbie Horsfield, and Guymon Casady. Debbie Horsfield to oversee series writing with Jess Ruston and Gabbie Asher. Lisa Mulcahy and Justin Molotnikov have signed on to helm the project. “Sanctuary” is an AMC Studios production in partnership with Monumental Television.

AMC’s previously announced 2023 titles include “Clean Sweep,” “The Lovers,” “SisterS,” “Black Snow,” and “Far North.” All series will stream exclusively on Sundance Now and AMC+ in the U.S. and Canada in 2023, except “Clean Sweep” and “SisterS,” which will only be made available in the U.S.