‘Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 2 at Amazon Casts Kyra Sedgwick, Elsie Fisher

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 2 at Amazon has cast Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher in recurring roles.

Variety exclusively reported that the show based on Jenny Han’s book series of the same name was renewed for a second season before Season 1 had premiered. Season 2 is currently in production but no premiere date has yet been set.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” is described as a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendships. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.

It stars Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narciso, and Minnie Mills, with Colin Ferguson and Tom Everett Scott.

Sedgwick is known for her Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning role in the TNT cop drama “The Closer,” on which she starred for seven seasons. She has also starred in films like “Phenomenon,” “Born on the Fourth of July,” and “Something to Talk About.” She has branched out into directing as well, helming episodes of shows like “Grace and Frankie,” “City on a Hill,” and “Ray Donovan” among others. She also directed the feature “Space Oddity.”

Sedgwick is repped by CAA, MGMT Entertainment and Schreck Rose.

Fisher was most recently seen in Season 3 of “Barry” on HBO. She also stars in the Amazon feature “My Best Friend’s Exorcism,” which debuts in September. Her other feature credits include Bo Burnham’s critically acclaimed film “Eighth Grade” and Netflix’s “Texas Chainsaw Massacre.” She recently wrapped the film “Memory” and the upcoming film “Lucky Man.”

She is repped by Innovative Artists.

Han and Sarah Kucserka serve as executive producers and co-showrunners on Season 2 of “The Summer I Turned Pretty.” Gabrielle Stanton (the co-showrunner on Season 1) also executive produces with Karen Rosenfelt as well as Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Paul Lee for wiip. Amazon Studios and wiip co-produce.

