Brian Cox Doesn’t Want ‘Succession’ to Overstay Its Welcome Like ‘Billions’: ‘That’s Past Its Sell-By Date’

After winning three Emmys on Sunday night, including for best drama, “Succession” is riding the momentum as it heads into its much-anticipated fourth season. But according to Brian Cox, who stars as media mogul and power-hungry patriarch Logan Roy, “Succession’s” next season may be its last.

“I don’t know [if there will be a fifth season]. No one’s had their contracts renewed,” Cox told British publication The Times. “Who knows how long it will go on? We don’t want it to overstay its welcome, like ‘Billions’; that’s past its sell-by date. That will not happen with our show.”

Showtime’s “Billions,” which follows a ruthless hedge fund manager as he navigates the world of high finance, was renewed for a seventh season earlier this year.

Cox was nominated for an Emmy this year for lead actor in a drama alongside his co-star Jeremy Strong, who plays his son, Kendall Roy.

While onstage accepting the award for best drama alongside the cast and crew, Cox, who is Scottish, made digs at King Charles III with “Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong.

“Big week for successions. New king in the U.K., this for us. Evidently a little bit more voting in our winning than Prince Charles,” Armstrong said, prompting gasps from the audience and some of his team onstage.

“Keep it royalist, keep it royalist,” Cox quipped, to which Armstrong replied: “No, I mean, I’m not saying we’re more legitimate in our position than he is, we’ll leave that to other people.”

“Delicate balance,” Cox said, sparking laughter amongst the audience.