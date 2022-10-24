‘Succession’ Season 4 Trailer: Roy Kids Form a ‘Rebel Alliance’

HBO has released the official trailer for Season 4 of “Succession,” revealing that tensions are higher than ever between members of the Roy family.

“I’m a hundred feet tall. These people are pygmies,” Logan Roy (Brian Cox) says in the teaser, which first aired Sunday night ahead of the “House of the Dragon” Season 1 finale.

In the trailer, the “rebel alliance” a.k.a. the “new gen Roys” assemble, as Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) attempt to take down their father, who has effectively screwed them out of Waystar Royco.

The trailer also teases the resolution of Tom’s (Matthew Macfadyen) betrayal at the end of Season 3, as he asks Shiv, “Do you want to talk about what happened?”

The official logline for Season 4 reads: “The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

The cast includes Cox, Strong, Snook, Culkin, Alan Ruck, Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun and J. Smith-Cameron, with Skarsgård reprising his role as Matsson. The upcoming 10-episode season will also feature Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters and Jeannie Berlin.

Earlier this month, Variety exclusively reported that the Roys will visit Matsson’s hometown in Norway, with producer Scott Ferguson confirming that production shot the fourth season across several locations in western Norway, including the Atlantic Ocean Road, the Romsdalen Gondola and the Juvet Landscape Hotel.

“Norway is a glorious, natural setting. It immediately seemed like a perfect place for a family gathering in the series,” Ferguson told Variety on location in Norway. “We studied different countries, but we realized Norway just has this exceptional landscape — like nowhere else in the world.”

The fourth season of “Succession” is executive produced by series creator and showrunner Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy and Will Ferrell.

“Succession” Season 4 is slated for release in 2023. Watch the full trailer below.