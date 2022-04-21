‘Succession’ Star Nicholas Braun Teams With Chris Buongiorno to Develop Music Series at HBO (EXCLUSIVE)

“Succession” breakout Nicholas Braun and Chris Buongiorno are developing a series together at HBO, Variety has learned exclusively.

The half-hour series is titled “One for the Road.” It is described as candid and intimate story of a talented but dysfunctional band struggling to survive the rapidly changing landscape of independent music in the early 2000s. Braun and Buongiorno will co-write the series in addition to serving as executive producers.

Braun has received widespread acclaim for his role on the hit HBO series “Succession,” on which he has played Cousin Greg in each of the show’s three seasons to date. He earned an Emmy nomination for his role in the show in 2020. He has also appeared in several features of late, including “Zola,” based on the viral Twitter thread and the Rolling Stone article “”Zola Tells All: The Real Story Behind the Greatest Stripper Saga Ever Tweeted.”

Buongiorno was an associate producer on “Spider-Man: Far from Home” and a co-producer on “Spider Man: No Way Home.” He started out as an assistant to “Spider-Man: Homecoming” director Jon Watts during the production of that film. He has also written and directed the short films “127 Seconds,” “100 Monkeys: Modern Times,” and “Emergency Broadcast.”

It comes as little surprise that HBO would want to keep Braun in the fold, given the popularity of “Succession.” The show has racked up 23 Emmy nominations and nine wins across its first two seasons, with the third also seen as a strong contender this awards season.