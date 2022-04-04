Studiocanal Sells Multiple Canal Plus Original Dramas to MHz in North America (EXCLUSIVE)

Sporting a powerful slate of new shows at MipTV, Studiocanal, owned by Vivendi’s Canal Plus, has announced what it describes as a “substantial” distribution deal with U.S. streaming service MHz Networks.

The deal features banner Canal Plus Creation Originale series “UFOs” and “Paris Police” as well as a modern classic, the pay TV’s groundbreaking premium crime drama “Spiral.”

Covering VOD and home entertainment rights, the licensing agreement takes in Season 1 and the brand new Season 2 of “UFOs,” which is part of Studiocanal’s MipTV’s sales slate, led by “Django,” starring Matthias Schoenaerts and Noomi Rapace and Canneseries official selection title “Infiniti.”

The sales also include Season 1 and Season 2, now in production, of large-scale period crime drama “Paris Police” and the renewal of the entire eight seasons of the multiple award-winning “Spiral.” Series will be made available to MHz Networks’ viewers across North America.

A retro French mystery dramedy produced by François Ivernel at Paris-based Montebello Productions, “UFOs” is set in 1978 France, a world of aviator glasses, patterned shirts and near fridge-sized computers.

It turns on Didier Mathure, a brilliant space engineer but less competent husband who is transferred in disgrace to a real-life French government UFO department populated by a bevy of odd-balls with hearts of gold.

A high-end, crafted slice of 1899 Parisian Noir unspooling as the capital seethes with anti-Semitism, violence, riots, conspiracy and the customary women’s subjugation of the age, “Paris Police” is created and written by Fabien Nury, a celebrated French graphic novelist (“I Am Legion,” “Il était une fois en France”).

Among other major territory sales – to Sky Germany, SBS Australia – “Paris Police” bowed on BBC Four to critical acclaim, The Guardian describing it as a “classy, raunchy Parisian noir.”

Paris Police Courtesy of Remy Grandroques/Tetra Media Fiction/Canal Plus

First broadcast on Canal Plus in December 2005, police procedural “Spiral,” proved the series that persuaded the French pay TV group that it should drive forcefully into original premium series production to drive up and retain subscribers.

“The big winners in this deal are the MHz Choice viewers who have a voracious appetite for high quality, smart and entertaining French programming, the kind that we can count on from Studiocanal,” said Frederick Thomas, president and CEO of MHz Networks. “They’re going to eat it up.”

Beatriz Campos, who brokered the deal on behalf of Studiocanal, added: “We are extremely pleased to have sold even more hours of our prestige series to MHz Networks, which is already the successful home in North America for our dramas ‘Spiral’ and ‘La Porta Rossa.’”

“The new season of ‘UFOs,’ which we are officially launching at MipTV, continues to be an appealing, highly bingeable comedy featuring an endearing group of quirky characters, set against the background and music of the 1970s,” she added.

Backed by Sky and Canal Plus, “Django” weighs in as English-language reimagining of Sergio Corbucci’s classic 1966 Western produced by Mediawan’s Atlantique Productions and ITV Studios’ Cattleya. It delivers a reappraisal of masculinity in the Western and a “contemporary and psychological” take on the genre, Studiocanal announced when confirming Rapace’s casting.

Starring Céline Sallette (“House of Tolerance”), “Infiniti” was one of Canneseries’ biggest weekend titles, produced by France’s enterprising Empreinte Digitale and blending sci-fi, Kazakh Noir and a love story.

Also on Studiocanal’s MipTV slate is “No Return,” an ITV series produced by the Studiocanal-owned Red Production Company, created by Danny Brocklehurst and starring Sheridan Smith as a mother who sees her family’s beach holiday in Turkey turn into nightmare.

Founded by Søren Sveistrup (“The Killing”) and Adam Price (“Borgen,” “Ride Upon a Storm”), Denmark’s SAM Productions, an associate Studiocanal company, has produced another Studiocanal MipTV sales title, “Elvira,” described as an innovative drama where Elvira’s world turns upside down when Candy, a sex worker at the brothel where she works as a receptionist, goes missing.