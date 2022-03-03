Studiocanal Boards Thomas Vinterberg’s TV Debut ‘Families Like Ours’

Studiocanal has boarded Thomas Vinterberg’s TV debut ‘Families Like Ours’ as a co-producer and distributor.

Varety first broke the news last April that Oscar-winning Danish director Vinterberg (“Another Round”) was re-teaming with Danish production outfit Zentropa on his first television drama.

Studiocanal previously distributed “Another Round” in the U.K.

“I have worked with Studiocanal in the past and greatly enjoyed the process,” said Vinterberg. “They are a great collaborator and I look forward to proceeding on this journey together with Studiocanal and Canal Plus as our esteemed partners.”

Producers Sisse Graum Jørgensen and Kasper Dissing added: “We are delighted to be teaming forces with Studiocanal and Canal Plus on ‘Families Like Ours’ – the first TV-series by Thomas Vinterberg. We have had the opportunity to work together previously and are very excited to expand our collaboration. It is wonderful to have partners who, like us, value artistic integrity and strive to nurture it.”

Ron Halpern, Studiocanal’s EVP of global production, and Francoise Guyonnet, executive managing director of TV, commented: “We are thrilled to partner with Thomas Vinterberg on his first series. ‘Families Like Ours’ deals with some incredibly important themes in contemporary life and – as always with his work – this will be executed with such empathy for each and every character. To be reunited with Thomas, Kasper and Sisse for this TV 2 Denmark and Canal Plus creation originale bringing ‘Families Like Ours’ to audiences worldwide not only underlines our ambition in the TV space for Studiocanal but is a genuine pleasure.”

The series, which is written by Vinterberg and Bo Hr. Hansen (“Darkness: Those Who Kill”), tells the story of Danish high-school student Laura who must choose between her divorced parents as the country is evacuated following an apocalyptic flood.

It is set to shoot on location in Denmark, Sweden, and the Czech Republic in Sept. 2022.

“Families Like Ours” is produced by Zentropa Entertainments in co-production with Studiocanal and TV 2 DEDenmarkNMARK and in co-production with Zentropa Sweden, Film I Väst, Sirena Films, NRK and TV4 / C MORE with the support from the Danish Film Institute’s Public Service Fund.

The series was commissioned by TV 2 in Denmark and Canal Plus in France.

TrustNordisk are handling rights in France, Benelux and Scandinavia; Anne Cherel, EVP of global sales and distribution at Studiocanal, will handle all other worldwide sales.