Studio 100 Media Partners With ZDF Studios for Amazon Prime Channels (EXCLUSIVE)

Studio 100, a leading studio for kids and family entertainment, and ZDF Studios, the commercial arm of the German public broadcaster, have joined forces to offer kids and family programs on Amazon Prime Channels under the channel brand Pash.

The collaboration on Amazon Prime Channels will kick off in the U.K., Italy and Spain, with further territories in the planning. The programming lineup from both ZDFS’ and Studio 100’s catalogs will include well-known series and kids’ brands such as “Maya the Bee,” “Mia and Me,” “Heidi,” “Peter Pan,” “H20” and “Find Me in Paris.”

The Pash brand was created by ZDF Studios, which has already launched Amazon Prime Channels in various countries. In each territory, the Pash content catalog features hundreds of shows and movies for kids.

Fred Burcksen, president and CEO, ZDF Studios, said: “Studio 100’s programs perfectly complement our programming offering, allowing us to provide a great experience for kids around the world in today’s complex content viewing context.”

Martin Krieger, CEO of Studio 100 Media, added: “Combining highlights from both our lineups with successful brands and much-loved classics allows us the opportunity to create a very appealing proposition. Pash offers an elite selection of amazing kids’ content to an international audience. We look forward to extending this collaboration to further countries soon.”