Strong Studios Taps Scott Weinstock, Melissa Traub in Key Roles

Strong Studios has tapped Scott Weinstock to serve as exec VP of development and production, while Melissa Traub has joined as vice president of marketing and development. Both will report to Strong Studios president David Ozer, who announced the hires on Tuesday.

Weinstock’s credits include serving as a senior producer, and later VP, executive creative director/supervising producer for the NBA, where he helped create “NBA Inside Stuff” and managed the league’s advertising and marketing campaigns while also helming much of the NBA’s internal and external creative branding efforts. He also worked at the NHL, writing and directing the “This is My Stanley Cup” campaign. He has also worked on projects for MTV, Disney, American Express, TNT, NFL, Sony Pictures, ATT, Southwest Airlines, Ford, Kia, Marriott and more.

Traub joins Strong Studios from Landmark Studio Group, where she served as director of development and marketing. Previously, she managed the digital, social, and exhibitor marketing campaigns for Bleecker Street.

At Strong, Weinstock will be oversee scripted and non-scripted projects, while Traub will handle day-to-day marketing efforts for the studio, working with distribution partners on marketing and social media campaigns for series and feature premieres.

“We have hit the ground running following the launch of Strong Studios with multiple projects heading into production this year, and we are delighted to have Scott and Melisa on board bringing their vast knowledge and expertise to drive our content development and production pipeline,” said Ozer. “I look forwarding to collaborating with them as we work to build our new studio into a preeminent content producer in the global media marketplace.”

Strong Studios is part of Ballantyne Strong Inc.’s Strong Entertainment division. Its first projects include the supernatural horror series “Safehaven” and the dramedy series “Flagrant,” along with actor/comedian Michael Rapaport. Chicken Soup for the Soul’s Screen Media is the distributor for both series.