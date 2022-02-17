Streamers Continue to Make Gains in the U.K. According to Audience Data Board BARB

The number of U.K. households with access to a streamer subscription has risen above 19 million for the first time.

New data from Broadcasters Audience Research Board (BARB) found that 66.9% of the U.K. – equating to 19.1 million homes – had access to an SVOD subscription in Q4 2021.

That was an increase from 65.8% (18.7 million homes) in Q3 2021.

The data comes from BARB’s Establishment Survey for Q4 2021, which enables the board to fully comprehend characteristics of U.K. households and ensures its television audience daily reporting properly represents the U.K.’s population.

Of the major streamers, Disney Plus – which launched in the U.K. in March 2020 – made the largest gains. Homes with access to a Disney Plus subscription rose from 5.2 million in Q3 2021 to 5.5 million in Q4, an increase of almost 5%.

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and NOW TV all saw gains of 0.1 million between Q3 and Q4 2021.

Netflix is now available in 16.8 million homes while Amazon Prime Video is available in 12.6 million and Now TV in 2.1 million homes.

According to the research some homes have multiple streamer subscriptions. Homes that have access to two or more streamer subscriptions rose from 12.3 million in Q3 2021 to 12.4 million in Q4.

“We have been providing valuable insight into SVOD services since 2014, when we began reporting on the uptake of these services in our Establishment Survey,” said BARB’s chief executive, Justin Sampson, in a statement.

“Last November, we took a big step forward when we upgraded our daily audience reporting to include SVOD and video-streaming services. As well as reporting the total time spent watching these services, we deliver audience ratings for programmes on Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Netflix. This is the first time audiences for streaming services are being reported with all the hallmarks of a joint-industry measurement system: independence, objectivity and transparency.”