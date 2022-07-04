‘Stranger Things’ Writers Share Some Unscripted Moments From Season 4, Including That Second Kiss

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched Episodes 8 and 9 of “Stranger Things 4,” now streaming on Netflix.

With the second volume of “Stranger Things” Season 4 now in the books, Netflix is pulling back the curtain a bit on the creation behind the final two episodes of the season. The verified “Stranger Things” writers’ room Twitter account, named “stranger writers,” has shared a few moments from recent episodes that weren’t on the page ahead of filming.

Many “Stranger Things” fans finally had their wishes fulfilled when Winona Ryder’s Joyce Byers and David Harbour’s Jim Hopper shared a kiss after reuniting. Once a fellow resident of Hawkins, Ind., Hopper began the fourth season of “Stranger Things” inside of a mysterious Russian prison. A major storyline in the season involves him getting out from the institution.

While the pair’s first kiss was scripted, including the lengthy stretch of flirting beforehand, the writers admitted that the second kiss, which comes as Hopper reassures Byers that the two will survive together, was added while filming, according to the “Stranger Things” writers’ room.

“This kiss wasn’t scripted, Winona and David added it on the day of filming,” reads the message.

This kiss wasn’t scripted, Winona and David added it on the day of filming pic.twitter.com/9vSWwYliWU — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) July 2, 2022

The writers also shared two other key exchanges that were creations of the actors. The final words spoken by metal enthusiast Eddie to Gaten Matarazzo’s Dustin (“I love you, man”) was a moment improvised by actor Joseph Quinn. Additionally, Lucas Sinclair’s wail of “Erica, help” during a moment of high tension was an improvisation by actor Caleb McLaughlin.

