‘Stranger Things’ Tops Twitter Chatter After Extended Absence

Once again, the Grammy Awards on CBS and the Academy Awards on ABC dominated Variety’s Trending TV chart for the week of April 11 to 17. However, the award shows’ stronghold on the chart dropped significantly as “Stranger Things” debuted with more than 427,000 engagements on Twitter.

Netflix has been dropping teasers for the anticipated fourth season of the Duffer brothers' series for months now, but on Tuesday, the show finally released a full-length trailer while also confirming the penultimate season returns for its first half on May 27.

It's time. ˙ǝpᴉs ɹǝɥʇo ǝɥʇ uo noʎ ǝǝs Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1 premieres May 27th, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/IS8nJFZG8l — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) April 12, 2022

It’s been three years since the third season of “Stranger Things” debuted, so the excitement was palpable as fans dissected the trailer while speculating what’s to come in the Upside Down in these five new episodes. The reveal that the last four episodes of the season won’t be held for long — they’re expected to hit the streaming service on July 1 -- further fueled engagements.

every stranger things fan after watching the trailer #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/9pdz85bQ6w — emma ☽ (@strangervision) April 12, 2022

The show generated 100,000 more engagements than “Moon Knight,” which held steady on the chart with a new episode that debuted Wednesday on Disney+. The third episode contained more Easter eggs (including a buzzy nod to MCU supervillain Kang the Conqueror), along with an unexpected twist involving the fate of one character. In total, the series collected more than 275,000 engagements, up slightly from last week’s 220,000 engagements.

“Our Great National Parks,” Barack Obama’s next series under his and Michelle Obama’s lucrative Netflix deal, hit this week’s chart in fifth place following its Wednesday debut. The series takes viewers to some of the world’s most impressive national parks and wild spaces. Obama appears onscreen, but also narrates, a gig that yielded the inevitable David Attenborough comparisons.

Our Great National Parks is out today on @Netflix, and I can't wait for you to watch it. This @HGMedia series takes a look at the legacy of preservation and conservation, as well as the ways we can protect our amazing wildlife and natural landscapes. pic.twitter.com/jlxUrL6MDh — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 13, 2022

Over the years, @BarackObama and I have been lucky enough to show our girls some of the magic of our world’s natural wonders. This time, Barack wants you to join in on the fun with his new @HGMedia show, Our Great National Parks, which is streaming now on Netflix. 🌍 pic.twitter.com/tBkX5AqFSX — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) April 13, 2022

David Attenborough and Barack Obama should do a collab — Godzilla (@Godzill60740717) April 17, 2022

The series debuted just in time for Earth Day on April 22 and was also considered decent family viewing during the Easter weekend, driving roughly 161,000 engagements in the days following its drop.

Speaking of families, “The Kardashians” also sparked chatter and engaged more than 132,000 viewers on the social media platform following Thursday's debut on Hulu. The premiere picked up with the famous reality TV family as Kim prepared for her “SNL” debut, Kourtney and Travis Barker engaged in some PDA at a family BBQ, Khloé proved she and Tristan Thompson were still friends, Kylie pondered the sex of her then-unborn baby, and Kendall sat the episode out after a positive COVID test.

“ let just not hate on a girl who finally knows what she deserves” Kourtney Mutafuckin Kardashian ladies and gentlemen #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/qZlT8j6EIB — Christina Bella The Don (@ChrissyTheDon) April 14, 2022

Some reveals, like the how Kim considered Kanye West to be her musical guest on “SNL” or that she and Pete Davidson ran into each other at the Met Gala beforehand helped to drive the conversation, although fans were also curious about Scott Disick’s reaction to his ex-girlfriend’s new relationship. They also seemed to love watching Kim as she put her newly acquired legal skills to good use in terms of quashing another potential sex tape leak.

Kim Kardashian telling Roblox, a 23 billion dollar company, she has all the time, money, and resources to burn them to the fuc*ing ground may end up being the greatest feminist quote of the century 😭 #TheKardashians — MISS VAL (@Valenciaqveenx) April 16, 2022

When Kim was showing Khloe the iPad with Saint’s game you could see Tristan 100% thought he got caught for the 88th time #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/ZNTfvT1gnA — Brooke (@broooookieeeeee) April 15, 2022

This scene was HILARIOUS! Hahahahaha oh my god. #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/l0GUQrzI6L — Aliff Daniel (@AliffDanielBlog) April 14, 2022

In seventh place on this week’s chart, “Outlander” held strong with 88,000 engagements despite Starz’s planned Easter hiatus. Once again, “Our Flag Means Death” also continued to trend with 68,000 engagements as fans pushed for a second season on HBO.

The April 11 broadcast of the CMT Music Awards also made an appearance in ninth place on this week’s trending chart, drawing 51,000 engagements. Kelsea Ballerini co-hosted the show from her home following a positive COVID-19 test, but in-person appearances by co-hosts Kane Brown and Anthony Mackie, along with artists like LeAnn Rimes and Faith Hill, also drove the conversation. Taylor Swift’s trending comeback song win for “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” was also a big moment with fans.

She came back stronger than a 00s trend 💛💛 #CMTAwards https://t.co/0nLDNyoY7p — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) April 11, 2022

Pulling up in 10th place on this week’s chart was “Killing Eve” as more fans dissected the April 10 series finale. The show pulled in an additional 43,000 engagements as viewers lamented the direction the show went in with the final episode. For those keeping track, the finale veered quite significantly from the books upon which the series is based.