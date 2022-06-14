First ‘Stranger Things 4′ Volume 2 Images Reveal Nancy Survives the Upside Down

Just two weeks after the premiere of “Stranger Things” Season 4’s first part, the smash-hit sci-fi series is already gearing up for the season’s epic conclusion. Netflix has released first-look images for the fourth season’s upcoming Volume 2.

Volume 1 of the season, which premiered on May 27, ended on a cliffhanger, with Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) stuck in the Upside Down and captured by Vecna, the season’s main villain. Vecna has revealed himself to be Henry Creel (Jamie Campbell Bower) — a boy from Hawkins, Ind. in the ’50s who developed psychic powers, murdered his family and later became the first test subject in a confidential government experiment involving children with similar powers.

Elsewhere in the story, Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) has busted into a secret Russian base in Alaska to free the imprisoned Jim Hopper (David Harbour); Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) has regained access to her powers after being taken by Dr. Sam Owens (Paul Reiser) to a secret base in Nevada; while Eleven’s boyfriend Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) and adopted brothers Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) and Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) race to retrieve her.

The new images from Volume 2 confirm that Nancy makes it out from the Upside Down alive, while giving glimpses of all four of the main storylines from the season. Cast members featured include Ryder, Harbour, Reiser, Brown, Wolfhard, Schnapp, Heaton, Dyer, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Brett Gelman, Priah Ferguson, Matthew Modine, Eduardo Franco, Joseph Quinn and Tom Wlaschiha.

Upon its premiere, Volume 1 of “Stranger Things” Season 4 received positive reviews and extremely high viewership, with the seven episodes breaking the record for Netflix’s biggest ever premiere weekend. The fourth season of the Duffer Brother’s series is already the third-biggest English language Netflix season, amassing over 287 million hours viewed as of June 7.

Volume 2 of “Stranger Things 4” will premiere on Netflix July 1. The volume will consist of the last two episodes of the nine-episode season. The eighth will run 85 minutes, while the season finale’s runtime will approach two and a half hours long.

(L to R) Sadie Sink and Caleb McLaughlin in ‘Stranger Things’ Courtesy of Netflix

(L to R) Millie Bobby Brown and Matthew Modine in ‘Stranger Things’ Courtesy of Netflix

(L to R) Eduardo Franco, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard and Charlie Heaton in ‘Stranger Things’ Courtesy of Netflix

(L to R)Tom Wlaschiha, Brett Gelman, Winona Ryder and David Harbour in ‘Stranger Things’ Courtesy of Netflix

(L to R) Maya Hawke, Joe Keery and Joseph Quinn in ‘Stranger Things’ Courtesy of Netflix