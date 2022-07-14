‘Peaky Blinders’ Comes on Strong, but ‘Stranger Things’ Continues to Dominate Nielsen’s Streaming Charts

“Stranger Things” continues to rule in its third week of availability, as Nielsen’s latest Top 10 streaming rankings — for the week of June 13 through June 19 — showed it on top of the charts with nearly 3 billion minutes of viewing.

As the binge subsides, that’s a dip from the previous week’s 4.2 billion minutes (and week one’s 7.2 billion minutes broke Nielsen’s record for the most-viewed title in a single week). It’s sure to continue to come back down to earth — until measurement begins to include viewership of the show’s final two episodes, which dropped on July 1. That’s likely to rocket the show back up — thanks to Volume 2’s combined four hours.

As previously noted, included in Nielsen’s measurement of the week are the nine hours that make up Season 4 Volume 1, which debuted May 27 on Netflix, as well as all three previous seasons.

Meanwhile, rocketing to No. 2 on this week’s ranker is the return of BBC hit “Peaky Blinders,” which airs in the U.S. as a Netflix original. This marked the first full week of its sixth and final season, bringing it to 904 million minutes — up 42% from last week. Nielsen noted that “Peaky Blinders” was driven by an older audience — 26% of viewership came from 50-to-64-year-olds.

The most-watched acquired program is “NCIS,” on Netflix, with 817 million minutes of viewing. Then in fourth place is Amazon Prime Video’s “The Boys,” with 795 million minutes watched. After debuting with three episodes, the series has been adding one episode a week for Season 3, which is why it dips this week.

Disney+’s “Obi-Wan Kenobi” attracted 733 million minutes viewed, as Disney+ released the show’s fifth episode. Both “The Boys” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi” were the week’s most male-dominated shows, according to Nielsen.

Elsewhere on the streaming original chart was Netflix’s “God’s Favorite Idiot” (652 million), “Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey” (556 million), “Ozark” (528 million), “First Kill” (467 million), “The Lincoln Lawyer” (421 million) and “Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet” (339 million).

See Nielsen’s newest Top 10 streaming rankings below, with original streaming titles for June 13-19 first, followed by overall streaming titles, acquired titles and then films.

Nielsen

Nielsen

Nielsen