‘Stranger Things‘ Star Natalia Dyer, ’Industry’s‘ Alex Alomar Akpobome Among Five Cast in Peacock Series ’Based on a True Story’ (EXCLUSIVE)

The upcoming comedic thriller series “Based on a True Story” has added five new cast members, Variety has learned exclusively.

Natalia Dyer (“Stranger Things,” “Yes, God, Yes”), Alex Alomar Akpobome (“Industry,” “Twenties”), Aisha Alfa (“Good Trouble,” “Degrassi: Next Generation”), Annabelle Dexter-Jones (“Succession,” “The Calling”), and Li Jun Li (“Babylon,” “Devils”) have all joined the series. They will star alongside previously announced cast members Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina, as well as Tom Bateman, Liana Liberato, and Priscilla Quintana.

Per the official logline, the series “is about a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America’s obsession with true crime, murder and the slow close toilet seat.”

Craig Rosenberg will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on “Based on a True Story.” Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan will executive produce via Aggregate Films, with Roxie Rodriguez of Aggregate and Melissa Blake co-executive producing. Alex Buono will direct the first episode and serve as producing director. UCP is the studio.

“Based on a True Story” was given a straight-to-series order in April. It is one of the latest additions to a growing roster of true crime projects at Peacock, which includes “Dr. Death,” as well as “Joe v. Carole,” and the recently launched “A Friend of the Family.”