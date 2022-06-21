‘Stranger Things 4’ Volume 2 Trailer : Vecna Vows ‘Your Friends Have Lost’ as Eleven’s Final Battle Begins

Queue up your favorite song, because Season 4 of “Stranger Things” — and its new villain, Vecna — will be back on July 1. Netflix dropped the official trailer for Volume 2 of the massively popular horror sci-fi series, hinting at what’s to come in the final two supersized episodes of the show’s penultimate season.

Volume 1 ended on a major cliffhanger, right after it was revealed that Vecna is actually Henry Creel (Jamie Campbell Bower), a Hawkins boy from the ’50s who became the first test subject in the same government experiment as Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) was still inside the Upside Down at the end of the season, but first-look images released by Netflix on June 14 revealed that she survives and makes it back to Hawkins — for now.

In the trailer for “Stranger Things 4” Volume 2, Eleven is seen trying desperately to make it back to her friends in Hawkins, while Brenner insists she’s “not ready” at this point in her training to return to her former level of power. He says to her, “your friends are not prepared for this fight,” and adds ominously, “Hawkins will fall.”

Concerns are mounting all around, as Will (Noah Schnapp) tells Mike that Vecna won’t stop “until he’s taken everyone,” Robin (Maya Hawke) says to Steve (Joe Keery) she has a “terrible feeling” that “it might not work out for us this time,” and Vecna warns Eleven “your friends have lost.” The final shots in the Volume 2 trailer are of Eleven in front of a giant explosion in the desert and then inside the Creel house, bathed in red light, using her powers at full blast in some epic pre-final season fight. These explosive interactions are clearly running up that hill towards Season 5’s mysterious conclusion plot.

While only two new episodes are debuting in Volume 2, their collective length of nearly four hours will surely be enough to satiate fans searching for answers, as well as unite the four disparate storylines that have taken place over the season with very little overlap.

Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, “Stranger Things” first premiered in 2016 and immediately gained a massive, dedicated fan base. “Stranger Things” Season 4’s first seven episodes broke the record for Netflix’s biggest ever premiere weekend, and Season 4 is already the No. 1 English-language Netflix season, amassing over 781 million hours viewed as of June 14. Overall, the show has been nominated for 31 Emmy awards, winning six in the creative arts categories.

“Stranger Things” also stars Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin, Sadie Sink as Max, Joe Keery as Steve, Natalie Dyer as Nancy, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan and Maya Hawke as Robin. Season 4 also features Priah Ferguson, Eduardo Franco, Joseph Quinn, Mason Dye, Robert Englund, Tom Wlaschiha, Sherman Augustus, Nikola Djuricko, Joel Stoffer, Amybeth McNulty, Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen and Grace Van Dien.

Season 4 of the series is executive produced by the Duffer brothers, Shawn Levy and Curtis Gwinn.

Watch the trailer below.